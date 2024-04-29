Northern Ireland team leading global growth for Texas tech firm
The Belfast hub of global tech company Bazaarvoice is growing, with 30 new roles added to the Northern Ireland operation over the past year.
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Bazaarvoice is a leading provider of product reviews and user-generated content (UGC). The company has had a Belfast operation since 2017, and in 2021 moved to a new expanded office space in Lanyon Plaza, Belfast.
The Belfast team has been credited with supporting the global growth of the business, employs 120 highly skilled engineers and product specialists, powering the technology behind customer reviews and UGC for major brands including Walmart, River Island, and Boots. In total, the company employs 120 people in Belfast, with a further 30 roles based remotely across the UK, working with the NI team.
The Belfast hub has expanded under the leadership of Simon Loxham as VP, client experience and UK product development site leader since April 2023.
Marking his first anniversary of working with the business, Simon reflected that the Belfast team has been key to the company’s global growth and will play an important role in its ambitious plans for further expansion.
He explained: “Over the past year we have further enhanced our capabilities in creator marketing and contextual commerce through two significant acquisitions in the AI space, and we have our sights set on further expansion.
“The work of our Belfast team is key to delivering this global success for the business.”
The company recently appointed Bronagh Gaillard as Bazaarvoice site leader, adding to her responsibilities as director of engineering at the firm.
Welcoming Bronagh’s appointment, Simon said: “Bronagh’s appointment complements our growth aspirations, and I am delighted that she is taking up this role at such an important time for the business.”
“Investing in Belfast remains strategically key to us. The wider tech scene in Northern Ireland is exciting and growing, and Belfast has a great talent pool of engineers, analysts and other tech experts. We want to continue to boost our reputation as a tech employer of choice and grow our team here as we drive further success for Bazaarvoice worldwide.”
