Leaf IT, a Belfast managed services and cybersecurity provider, has been named a Pinnacle Partner by ConnectWise, a global leader in software built for IT solution providers.

Out of more than 1,000 MSPs operating across the UK and Ireland, just 11 have achieved this elite partner status – with Leaf IT one of only two Pinnacle Partners in Ireland

Northern Ireland managed services and cybersecurity provider Leaf IT has been named a Pinnacle Partner by ConnectWise, a global leader in software built for IT solution providers.

Out of more than 1,000 MSPs operating across the UK and Ireland, just 11 have achieved this elite partner status – with Leaf IT one of only two Pinnacle Partners in Ireland.

The ConnectWise Pinnacle tier is an exclusive, invite-only level within the ConnectWise Partner Program, reserved for MSPs that consistently demonstrate: Strong and sustained growth; Delivery of best-in-class service to end clients and Strategic alignment and execution on shared business goals.

This prestigious recognition reflects Leaf IT’s commitment to innovation, customer success, and cybersecurity excellence. The ConnectWise Partner Program itself is recognised as a channel leader, receiving a 5-star rating in CRN’s 2025 Partner Program Guide.

Steven Goldblatt, chief executive officer at Leaf IT, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be named a Pinnacle Partner. This recognition is a reflection of the collaborative relationships we’ve built with our clients and partners, and of our team’s dedication to delivering thoughtful, future-ready IT solutions that help organisations thrive.”

This announcement follows another landmark achievement for Leaf IT is being named ConnectWise Global Cybersecurity Partner of the Year in 2023.

“Leaf IT’s elevation to Pinnacle Partner status is incredibly well deserved,” continued Alex Attwood, senior account executive at ConnectWise.

“Their commitment to delivering value, driving innovation, and supporting their clients through today’s cybersecurity and compliance challenges makes them a standout partner. We’re proud to work alongside them and look forward to continued success together.”

Leaf IT will continue to lead in cybersecurity, working closely with ConnectWise in 2025 to help businesses across the UK and Ireland prepare for incoming regulations such as NIS2.