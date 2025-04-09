Excello Law’s Northern Ireland office is led by highly respected real estate lawyer Gregory Martin, who will operate as the firm’s managing partner in the region

London fee-share law firm Excello Law marks a major milestone in its expansion by opening its first office in Northern Ireland.

The move to Belfast follows successful launches in Dubai and the United States earlier this year.

Excello Law has pioneered how new model law firms operate since it was founded in 2009 and its growth marks its commitment to delivering cutting-edge legal services in key global markets, while reinforcing its presence across the UK.

Excello Law’s Northern Ireland office is led by highly respected real estate lawyer Gregory Martin, who will operate as the firm’s managing partner in the region. Gregory joins from A&L Goodbody, where he served as head of the Real Estate department in Belfast.

With a distinguished career spanning London and Belfast, he has advised institutional investors, developers, and property companies on complex, high-value transactions, including landmark redevelopment projects, large-scale acquisitions, and strategic portfolio management.

Prior to his role at A&L Goodbody, Gregory worked at Nabarro LLP (now CMS Cameron McKenna LLP) in London, playing a key role in high-profile property transactions. His expertise spans all aspects of property law, with a particular focus on mixed-use developments and transformational real estate projects.

Excello Law Founder and CEO George Bisnought emphasised the significance of this expansion: "Northern Ireland presents a dynamic and evolving legal market, making it the perfect location for Excello Law’s next chapter.

"Establishing a presence here allows us to support businesses and investors in a region with significant economic potential while offering first-class legal expertise. With Gregory’s exceptional track record and deep understanding of the local market, we are confident that this expansion will be a game-changer for both Excello Law and our clients.”

Gregory Martin shared his enthusiasm for joining Excello Law: "I am delighted to be joining Excello Law and have been incredibly impressed by the firm’s tailored and forward-thinking approach.

"From my first conversations with the team, it was clear that Excello’s vision aligns with my own ambitions for my legal practice. Their focus on providing autonomy and first-class support to senior lawyers creates the ideal environment to deliver outstanding client service while growing my practice on my own terms.

"I look forward to working with the Excello team and helping to grow the firm’s presence in Northern Ireland."

In addition to Gregory’s leadership in property law, existing Excello partner and Northern Ireland qualified lawyer James Browne will be working alongside him, bringing his corporate law expertise to the region. James’s ability to undertake complex corporate transactions further enhances Excello Law’s service offering at this early stage, ensuring clients benefit from a well-rounded legal team covering both real estate and corporate matters.

Excello Law’s innovative business model empowers lawyers to work in a flexible, entrepreneurial environment while maintaining the highest standards of client service. The launch of the Northern Ireland office further strengthens Excello Law’s international reach, ensuring its ability to serve clients seamlessly across the UK and beyond.