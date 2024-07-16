Northern Ireland tech founder’s field service company acquired for undisclosed sum in major deal
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Northern Ireland entrepreneur Draven McConville has announced the acquisition of his company, Klipboard, by Kerridge Commercial Systems (KCS), a worldwide leader in enterprise resource planning (ERP) and business management software.
In a significant move that underscores Northern Ireland's growing influence in the global tech sector, the London-based firm, founded by Draven, has made a name for itself in the field service management software industry.
The company's platform enables businesses to efficiently schedule and manage jobs, improve customer experience and streamline operations through an all-in-one cloud-based solution.
Expressing his excitement about the deal, Draven, said: "I am thrilled to announce our acquisition by KCS. This significant milestone is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to bringing innovative technology to the field service industry.
"By joining forces with KCS, we are excited to leverage their extensive experience and resources to accelerate product development and market reach
"This acquisition will enable us to provide even greater value to our customers, helping them achieve new levels of efficiency and success in their operations."
Klipboard's software caters to a wide range of field service workflows, serving customers from FTSE listed companies to SMEs in industries such as fire safety, HVAC, water treatment, plumbing, facilities management, and healthcare equipment servicing. The platform's versatility and effectiveness have positioned it as a leader in its field.
For KCS, the acquisition of Klipboard represents a strategic move to strengthen its offerings in field service management software.
Ian Bendelow, chief executive officer of the KCS Group, highlighted the significance of the deal: "We are excited to welcome Klipboard to KCS. This acquisition enables us to empower businesses to manage jobs and streamline communications with personnel in the field.
"Klipboard’s expertise in Field Service Management is particularly relevant for our customers who increasingly go to market with mobile work forces."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.