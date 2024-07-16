Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The acquisition marks a major milestone for the Northern Ireland tech scene, demonstrating the region's capacity to produce world-class software companies capable of attracting international attention

Northern Ireland entrepreneur Draven McConville has announced the acquisition of his company, Klipboard, by Kerridge Commercial Systems (KCS), a worldwide leader in enterprise resource planning (ERP) and business management software.

In a significant move that underscores Northern Ireland's growing influence in the global tech sector, the London-based firm, founded by Draven, has made a name for itself in the field service management software industry.

The company's platform enables businesses to efficiently schedule and manage jobs, improve customer experience and streamline operations through an all-in-one cloud-based solution.

Ian Bendelow, chief executive officer of the KCS Group pictured with Northern Ireland entrepreneur Draven McConville founder of Klipboard

Expressing his excitement about the deal, Draven, said: "I am thrilled to announce our acquisition by KCS. This significant milestone is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to bringing innovative technology to the field service industry.

"By joining forces with KCS, we are excited to leverage their extensive experience and resources to accelerate product development and market reach

"This acquisition will enable us to provide even greater value to our customers, helping them achieve new levels of efficiency and success in their operations."

Klipboard's software caters to a wide range of field service workflows, serving customers from FTSE listed companies to SMEs in industries such as fire safety, HVAC, water treatment, plumbing, facilities management, and healthcare equipment servicing. The platform's versatility and effectiveness have positioned it as a leader in its field.

For KCS, the acquisition of Klipboard represents a strategic move to strengthen its offerings in field service management software.

Ian Bendelow, chief executive officer of the KCS Group, highlighted the significance of the deal: "We are excited to welcome Klipboard to KCS. This acquisition enables us to empower businesses to manage jobs and streamline communications with personnel in the field.