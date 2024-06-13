Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast-based b4b Group celebrates ‘major milestone’ with ISO 27001 certification

Belfast-based IT and telecommunications provider b4b Group has achieved ISO 27001 certification, an internationally recognised standard for managing information security.

In an era of heightened global cybersecurity risks, ISO 27001 enables organisations to manage their information security by setting out the requirements for a robust Information Security Management System (ISMS).

The standard helps organisations to protect their sensitive information through a systematic approach that includes assessing risks, implementing security controls and adhering to best practices.

Internationally recognised ISO 27001 Certification for one of Northern Ireland’s leading B2B telecoms and IT managed services providers, b4b Group. Pictured are chief executive of b4b Group, David Armstrong and head of IT, Kenyon Harris

Earning the accreditation involved going through a rigorous process that included a comprehensive audit programme of the people, processes and technology throughout the organisation.

David Armstrong, b4b chief executive officer, said: “Achieving the ISO 27001 marks a major milestone for b4b, reinforcing our position as one of the UK and Ireland’s most trusted telecoms and IT partners, providing our customers with best practice solutions to support their business growth, compliance and continuity.

“The certification further demonstrates b4b’s continued commitment to protecting the confidentiality, integrity and availability of our customers’ information at every level.

“Investing in IT security has always been a key strategic focus, therefore we recognise the importance of being able to demonstrate this commitment by securing the independently-verified accreditation.

“With cybercrime on the rise and new threats constantly emerging, this sends a clear message to our customers and stakeholders that security and compliance are of the utmost importance to b4b, and that we adhere to the highest possible standards.”

The ISO 27001 requires regular review by an independent body, ensuring continuous compliance with its rigorous criteria. These audits provide peace of mind for customers, assuring them that the company maintains the highest standards in information security.