Northern Ireland trainees secure two-year training contract at International commercial law firm's Belfast office..'We are extremely pleased – and proud'

By Claire Cartmill
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 11:21 BST
International commercial law firm Pinsent Masons is once again investing in the future of legal talent with the appointment of six trainee solicitors to its Belfast office. They are Faith Mushipe, Helen Cunningham, Rachel Follis, Leah Hawkins, Ethan Williamson and Declan Mallonplaceholder image
International commercial law firm Pinsent Masons is once again investing in the future of legal talent with the appointment of six trainee solicitors to its Belfast office. They are Faith Mushipe, Helen Cunningham, Rachel Follis, Leah Hawkins, Ethan Williamson and Declan Mallon
Strengthening its Northern Ireland roots, Pinsent Masons invests in the next generation of legal professionals following competitive recruitment process

International commercial law firm Pinsent Masons is once again investing in the future of legal talent with the appointment of six trainee solicitors to its Belfast office.

Picked following a competitive application and assessment process, the intake, Faith Mushipe, Helen Cunningham, Rachel Follis, Leah Hawkins, Ethan Williamson and Declan Mallon, will have the opportunity to learn and develop fresh skills that cover a range of legal practice areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Several of the trainees were recruited from the firm’s 2024 Summer Vacation Placement programme, and the remainder from direct applications when the process opened last Autumn.

To be eligible for a training contract in Northern Ireland, candidates must secure a training contract with a firm and sit – and pass – the Institute of Professional Legal Studies exam at Queen’s University in Belfast.

As part of the training contract, Pinsent Masons pays their trainees IPLS fees, offers top quality legal training, and a competitive salary and benefits.

placeholder image
Read More
Co Antrim chippy is making waves as UK’s best in National Fish & Chip Awards

Covering a 24-month period from September 1, the programme is set to include one-to-one mentorship, training, and support to help trainees flourish as they rotate around four, six-month “seats” and aim for a full-time post with the law firm at one of its offices in the United Kingdom.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Laura Gillespie, partner with responsibility of oversight of the training programme, said: “We are extremely pleased – and proud – to continue investing in the next generation of legal talent right here in Northern Ireland.

“Welcoming six new trainee solicitors to our Soloist Building offices in Belfast is a sign of our commitment to providing a dynamic environment where they can build skills across a wide range of legal practice areas – and grow into the future leaders of our profession.”

For further information on Pinsent Masons’ trainee programmes, including when these open, eligibility, and how to apply, please visit

www.pinsentmasons.com/careers/early-talent/northern-ireland/training-contract#1

Related topics:Pinsent MasonsNorthern IrelandBelfast
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice