International commercial law firm Pinsent Masons is once again investing in the future of legal talent with the appointment of six trainee solicitors to its Belfast office. They are Faith Mushipe, Helen Cunningham, Rachel Follis, Leah Hawkins, Ethan Williamson and Declan Mallon

Picked following a competitive application and assessment process, the intake, Faith Mushipe, Helen Cunningham, Rachel Follis, Leah Hawkins, Ethan Williamson and Declan Mallon, will have the opportunity to learn and develop fresh skills that cover a range of legal practice areas.

Several of the trainees were recruited from the firm’s 2024 Summer Vacation Placement programme, and the remainder from direct applications when the process opened last Autumn.

To be eligible for a training contract in Northern Ireland, candidates must secure a training contract with a firm and sit – and pass – the Institute of Professional Legal Studies exam at Queen’s University in Belfast.

As part of the training contract, Pinsent Masons pays their trainees IPLS fees, offers top quality legal training, and a competitive salary and benefits.

Covering a 24-month period from September 1, the programme is set to include one-to-one mentorship, training, and support to help trainees flourish as they rotate around four, six-month “seats” and aim for a full-time post with the law firm at one of its offices in the United Kingdom.

Laura Gillespie, partner with responsibility of oversight of the training programme, said: “We are extremely pleased – and proud – to continue investing in the next generation of legal talent right here in Northern Ireland.

“Welcoming six new trainee solicitors to our Soloist Building offices in Belfast is a sign of our commitment to providing a dynamic environment where they can build skills across a wide range of legal practice areas – and grow into the future leaders of our profession.”

For further information on Pinsent Masons' trainee programmes, including when these open, eligibility, and how to apply, please visit