To mark Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week and UK National Apprenticeship Week, Wrightbus is holding two events this month to showcase what the company has to offer

Pioneering Northern Ireland zero-emission transport manufacturer Wrightbus is planning to recruit 60 new apprentices as the business continues to expand in the UK and Europe.

Wrightbus, which developed the world’s first hydrogen double deck bus and has just moved into zero-emission trucking with the launch of its Rightech brand, already employs more than 70 apprentices at its Ballymena factory.

On Wednesday (February 5) there will be an Apprenticeship Insight Day for people aged 16 and over. The event will give would-be apprentices the opportunity to meet engineers, tour Wrightbus’s state-of-the-art factory and get a feel for the entire bus build process.

Details of the event, which runs from 9.30am to 2.30pm, can be found here.

The following week, on February 12, the company will hold an open night for people interested in apprenticeships, as well as their parents or guardians.

Wrightbus, which currently employs 2,200 people, is looking to increase its workforce in the coming months to keep up with demand. Apprenticeship roles include Level Three manufacturing engineering, Level Three mechanical engineering, fabrication welding, coachbuilding, driveline operatives, spray painting, and electrical. Wrightbus is also offering apprenticeships in the new areas of logistics, purchasing and administration.

Jean-Marc Gales, Wrightbus chief executive, said: “Apprentices are incredible assets for our company; they bring with them fresh enthusiasm and invaluable ways of thinking, helping us all grow and develop new ideas, processes, solutions and products.

“Over the last few years we have continued to grow and expand in the UK, developed new markets in Europe and have launched new brands to accelerate the drive to decarbonisation.

“Our existing apprentices are already key to this and now we have excellent opportunities for more candidates who are ready to kick start their careers while gaining recognised qualifications, invaluable work experience and earning as they learn.”

Ciaran O’Kane is a first year electrical engineering apprentice who moved from a role in logistics so she could start her apprenticeship.

He explained: “I started in Wrightbus in January 2023 as a logistics operator. I loved the work/life balance but wanted more. By May 2023 I had started a VIE apprenticeship and over the last nine months I have learned so much and developed so many skills. I very much look forward to what the next couple of years will bring.”

Éirinn Lavelle has just completed her fourth year electrical engineering apprenticeship: “I have really enjoyed these years so far as I have constantly been learning new skills and information about my job.

“Everyone is very helpful and a good craic! I would like to progress more in the future - expanding my knowledge and skills.”

Pearse McGill is in the first year of a mechanical engineering (coachbuilding) apprenticeship.

He continued: “My first year of apprenticeship has been a rewarding journey so far, and I am excited to see it opening many doors to a promising career. As an individual who followed a career path to university and it didn’t work out, the apprenticeship at Wrightbus has given me the chance to reskill and train in an industry that I love being in.”