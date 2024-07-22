Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

County Antrim’s Mark Horner joins the international logistics and global courier services company, bringing with him extensive experience from the aviation industry

Northern Ireland transport service firm Speedlink International Logistics has appointed Mark Horner as its new business development director.

Mr Horner from Ballyrobert joins the international logistics and global courier services company, bringing with him extensive experience from the aviation industry, as well as specialist knowledge in airfreight ground handling services and logistics.

In his role as business development director, Mr Horner will be responsible for driving the company to achieve further growth, whilst supporting the strategic direction of the company, and building and developing internal and external relationships.

County Antrim's Mark Horner has been appointed business development director at Speedlink International Logistics. He is pictured with director, David Rogers

Speaking about his new appointment, Mr Horner, said: “I am delighted to be joining Speedlink International Logistics, which is fast establishing itself as the freight forwarder of choice for importers and exporters across the island of Ireland.

"The service the company offers is unique within the sector, and I look forward to having the opportunity to drive further growth, revenue and profits in the months and years ahead.”

Director at Speedlink International Logistics, David Rogers, added: “It is a hugely exciting time for the company, with lots of plans in place for growth and expansion. We look forward to utilising Mark’s extensive knowledge to help us move forward and achieve the targets set out in our business plan.”

Established in 1990, Speedlink counts many of the leading aerospace, engineering, pharmaceutical and defence companies amongst its growing customer base.