Northern Ireland transportation service firm appoints new director
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Northern Ireland transport service firm Speedlink International Logistics has appointed Mark Horner as its new business development director.
Mr Horner from Ballyrobert joins the international logistics and global courier services company, bringing with him extensive experience from the aviation industry, as well as specialist knowledge in airfreight ground handling services and logistics.
In his role as business development director, Mr Horner will be responsible for driving the company to achieve further growth, whilst supporting the strategic direction of the company, and building and developing internal and external relationships.
Speaking about his new appointment, Mr Horner, said: “I am delighted to be joining Speedlink International Logistics, which is fast establishing itself as the freight forwarder of choice for importers and exporters across the island of Ireland.
"The service the company offers is unique within the sector, and I look forward to having the opportunity to drive further growth, revenue and profits in the months and years ahead.”
Director at Speedlink International Logistics, David Rogers, added: “It is a hugely exciting time for the company, with lots of plans in place for growth and expansion. We look forward to utilising Mark’s extensive knowledge to help us move forward and achieve the targets set out in our business plan.”
Established in 1990, Speedlink counts many of the leading aerospace, engineering, pharmaceutical and defence companies amongst its growing customer base.
Operating a 24/7 service, it offers a comprehensive range of services including customs clearance, EU-wide groupage and direct drive, warehousing and storage facilities, express road freight and real-time shipment monitoring, and it is the only company on the island of Ireland that offers the Free Running Explosive Detection Dogs (FREDDs) service for the primary screening of airfreight cargo.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.