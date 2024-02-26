Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland travel agent has set out its path for future growth following an increase in demand for corporate travel that has seen the company’s turnover return to £16 million.

With a client base of over 100 businesses, Beyond Business Travel provides a corporate travel management service from its offices in Belfast and Dublin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm was founded in 2010 by Edel Doherty who, with over 35 years of experience, has seen a myriad of changes across the sector, however is prepared for ‘a period of continual and substantial growth’.

She explained: “I’m delighted to see the company return to £16 million turnover, and the projections for 2024 are looking very good indeed. We may have weathered many challenges in the last decade, but through it all Beyond Business Travel has remained agile and responsive to the marketplace; it has continued to grow and evolve its offering to its corporate clients.

“We are looking at the next one to three years and the overall business strategy, which involves adding to our experienced team and working with clients right across the island of Ireland. We are positioning Beyond Business Travel for a period of continual and substantial growth.

“We have been very fortunate to work alongside some great clients but having a great team, coupled with the right technology, has allowed Beyond Business Travel to not only service its clients’ needs but to remain profitable.

Belfast-based corporate travel management company, Beyond Business Travel, is experiencing an increase in demand for corporate travel, which has seen the company’s turnover return to £16 million. Pictured are Shauna Burns, managing director and founder, Edel Doherty

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been a testing few years for the travel industry with staffing, fuel costs, inflation and geopolitical issues facing us all, but given that business travel is most definitely on the up, we will be focussed on continuing to drive that growth in 2024, recruiting key personnel to add to our valued and skilled team and being at the forefront of sustainable business travel.”

With representation in 85 countries, 23,000 staff worldwide and a growing list of connections in the world of travel, Beyond Business Travel uses dashboard analytics for self-booking and global traveller tracking.