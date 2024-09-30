Northern Ireland vet urges owners to keep dogs away from conkers and acorns
County Antrim-based Vets for Pets Practice owner and veterinary surgeon has issued a warning to dog owners over the dangers of conkers and acorns as the autumn months approach.
Based in Carrickfergus Kerensa Scott BVSc MRCVS believes its important for dog owners to stay watchful of the seasonal fruit and seeds and suggests the precautions you should take to keep your pooch safe.
She explained: “The size, shape and hard exterior of conkers makes them a serious choking hazard for dogs, and if swallowed they can cause an obstruction in the digestive system. They also contain a toxin called aesculin – if conkers are chewed, this can enter your dog’s system and cause serious problems.
"Acorns, which also fall from trees between September and November, contain tannins, and if enough are eaten, the effects can be serious and in rare cases lethal. The autumn months are also when most wild mushrooms grow – many varieties pose risks of poisoning.”
It can be difficult to spot if your dog has swallowed something they shouldn’t have, so it is important to be aware of the symptoms that might appear.
Kerena, a respected member of the veterinary community and former chairperson of the NI British Small Animal Veterinary Association, added: “Symptoms usually appear within one to six hours of ingestion but can be delayed. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, increased thirst, refusing food and restlessness. If you think your dog may have eaten conkers, acorns or mushrooms, you should contact your vet for advice. If possible, note the time and how many you think your dog may have eaten.”
Kerensa shares her top tips for keeping your dog safe during autumnal walks: “There’s nothing better than letting your pooch roam free, but it’s important to be extra vigilant at this time of year, especially in damp wooded areas where conkers fall and mushrooms thrive.
"As the nights draw in, I would consider a reflective jacket or collar so you always know where your dog is exploring.”
