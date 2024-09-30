Northern Ireland warranty and building control supplier signs strategic partnership with the Federation of Master Builders
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Belfast-based building warranty and building control supplier ICW Group (ICW) has signed a partnership with Federation of Master Builders Insurance (FMBI) to offer 10-year new home warranties to its members.
Under the partnership, FMB members will be able to take advantage of ICW’s bespoke residential warranties for housing developments of all sizes, backed by its industry-leading customer service and A-rated insurer.
The warranties are approved by all major lenders thanks to ICW’s proven track record as one of the largest suppliers of home warranties to the UK construction and development sector. The ICW Consumer Code for New Homes is approved by the Chartered Trading Standards Institute, which supports builders to deliver high standards of service throughout the client’s home buying journey.
As well as residential warranties, ICW also offers a warranty for social housing schemes, in addition to a commercial warranty which can be adapted for either 10 or 12 year cover.
ICW, which is headquartered just off the Castlereagh Road, also offers building control services though ICW Building Control, which is a Registered Building Control Approver in England and Wales and is regulated by the Building Safety Regulator
Andrew Spratt, managing director of ICW Insurance Services, welcomed the partnership.
He said: “We are excited to be working with FMBI to provide its members with our industry-leading building warranties. Our bespoke approach and focus on exceptional service ensures builders and homeowners alike have the peace of mind they deserve.”
Emma Whyatt, director of FMB Insurance, said the partnership will be a boost for its members. She added: “ICW’s commitment to quality and customer service aligns perfectly with our own values at the FMB, and we are confident this partnership will be of great benefit to members.
“As the largest trade association for SME construction firms, we represent thousands of companies across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. We are committed to maintaining the highest of standards across the construction industry, and so to work with an accredited provider such as ICW adds another strength to our offering for both FMB members and consumers.”
ICW Group’s headquarters is based in Belfast with offices in London and South Shields.
The FMB is independent and non-profit making, lobbying for members’ interests at both the national and local level. As a source of knowledge, professional advice and support for members, it provides a range of modern and relevant business building services to help them succeed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.