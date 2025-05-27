BGF commits £100m to Northern Ireland as part of £3bn UK pledge. Pictured is Chris Nixon and Matt Jones, BGF’s investors in Belfast

With £86 million already invested locally, BGF’s renewed commitment aims to unlock business potential, drive job creation, and strengthen the regional economy

BGF, the UK and Ireland’s most active growth capital investor, has pledged £100 million to Northern Ireland businesses as part of its wider £3 billion UK-wide strategy to support high-potential companies over the next five years.

This builds on the £86 million BGF has already invested in Northern Ireland since 2011, underscoring its commitment to backing local business growth with flexible, long-term capital.

As part of its broader national strategy, BGF has also committed £300 million to female-powered businesses across the UK—one of the largest investments of its kind. This follows an initial £25 million contribution to the Invest in Women Taskforce (IWT), which helped raise more than £250 million in 2023.

BGF commits £100m to Northern Ireland as part of £3bn UK pledge. Pictured is Paddy Graham, BGF’s regional partner for Scotland and Northern Ireland

Since 2011, BGF portfolio companies across the UK have delivered £7.1 billion in revenue growth, £1 billion in export growth, and created more than 27,000 jobs. BGF’s regional-first model, with 74% of capital deployed outside London and the South East, helps bridge long-standing capital gaps.

Paddy Graham, regional partner, Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “Despite economic headwinds, Northern Ireland’s entrepreneurial spirit remains strong. With our £100 million commitment, we’re deepening our long-standing presence here and reaffirming our mission to support more high-potential businesses with capital and strategic guidance.”