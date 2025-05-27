'Northern Ireland’s entrepreneurial spirit remains strong': BGF pledges £100million to high-growth firms while backing local entrepreneurs
BGF, the UK and Ireland’s most active growth capital investor, has pledged £100 million to Northern Ireland businesses as part of its wider £3 billion UK-wide strategy to support high-potential companies over the next five years.
This builds on the £86 million BGF has already invested in Northern Ireland since 2011, underscoring its commitment to backing local business growth with flexible, long-term capital.
As part of its broader national strategy, BGF has also committed £300 million to female-powered businesses across the UK—one of the largest investments of its kind. This follows an initial £25 million contribution to the Invest in Women Taskforce (IWT), which helped raise more than £250 million in 2023.
Since 2011, BGF portfolio companies across the UK have delivered £7.1 billion in revenue growth, £1 billion in export growth, and created more than 27,000 jobs. BGF’s regional-first model, with 74% of capital deployed outside London and the South East, helps bridge long-standing capital gaps.
Paddy Graham, regional partner, Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “Despite economic headwinds, Northern Ireland’s entrepreneurial spirit remains strong. With our £100 million commitment, we’re deepening our long-standing presence here and reaffirming our mission to support more high-potential businesses with capital and strategic guidance.”
This latest commitment increases BGF’s national investment from the £2.3 billion deployed between 2020 and 2024, aiming to accelerate regional growth and innovation across the UK.
