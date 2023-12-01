The first hub will open in Kilkeel next week with other open in Comber, Newcastle, Portrush and Warrenpoint next year

Northern Ireland's first banking hub is set to open next week with four more to help protect access to cash services following the closure of traditional bank branches.

The first hub will be located in Kilkeel and is due to open at 47 Greencastle Street at 11am on Wednesday, December 6 by the Chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, councillor Valerie Hart.

New banking hubs will also open next year in Comber, Newcastle, Portrush and Warrenpoint, following community requests by Consumer Council Northern Ireland to LINK, the UK's cash access and ATM network.

Cash Access UK, the not-for-profit company established by nine major high street banks to protect access to cash services.

The Hubs will offer a counter service operated by the Post Office where customers of all major banks can carry out regular cash transactions. It will also offer a community banker service where customers can talk to their own bank about more complicated issues, Monday to Friday, 9am - 5pm. Community bankers will work on rotation, with a different bank available on each day of the week: Monday – Barclays, Tuesday – Ulster Bank, Wednesday – Santander, Thursday – Bank of Ireland and Friday – Danske Bank.

Gareth Oakley, CEO at Cash Access UK, said: “We are delighted to be opening a Banking Hub in the heart of the Kilkeel community. This is the first Hub to open in Northern Ireland and it will support local community, businesses and tourists with cash and vital banking services. With four new Hub recommendations, we are now beginning to look at potential sites and hope to open these next year.”

The chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, councillor Valerie Harte: “The closure of banks in Kilkeel and cross rural areas has had a huge impact on local businesses and the whole community. The Hub will ensure that customers of the majority of banks can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payment and carry out regular transactions.

“This Hub, which I’m delighted to officially open, will make a difference for customers and mean people won’t need to travel to do everyday transactions”.