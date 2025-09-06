Dunluce Lodge in Portrush becomes only the second hotel in Northern Ireland to join the exclusive SLH collection — which features just 620 hand-picked properties in over 90 countries worldwide

Northern Ireland’s luxury hospitality scene has reached a significant new milestone with the announcement that Dunluce Lodge in Portrush has been officially accepted into the prestigious Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) portfolio.

The news was confirmed by Valor Hospitality, the global full-service hospitality company behind Dunluce Lodge and its sister property, Seaton House in St Andrews, Scotland – which also made the prestigious list.

With this achievement, Dunluce Lodge becomes just the second hotel in Northern Ireland to join the exclusive SLH collection — the other being the Culloden Estate & Spa in Belfast. The SLH portfolio includes only 620 hand-selected hotels across more than 90 countries.

Overlooking the fourth fairway of the world-renowned Royal Portrush Golf Club, a former and future host of The Open Championship, Dunluce Lodge has rapidly made its mark since opening just six months ago.

Featuring 35 elegantly appointed suites, including eight within a self-contained private residence known as The Stookan, Dunluce Lodge caters to guests seeking the highest levels of luxury, privacy, and comfort. The property also includes an à la carte restaurant with tasting menus, a wine vault, intimate spa, private dining spaces, and even an onsite putting green. Guests can enjoy complimentary transfers to nearby helipads and top-tier golf destinations including Royal Portrush and Portstewart.

Speaking on the announcement, Euan McGlashan, CEO of Valor Hospitality, said: “It’s an honour that Small Luxury Hotels of the World has included both of these wonderful hotels in its portfolio.

"To be on a global platform like this, having only opened six months ago, is a true testament to the distinct sense of place both hotels offer. We’re proud to see our guest experience is so highly valued in such a short period of time.”

Jonathan Harper, managing partner Links Collection explained: “Both Dunluce Lodge and Seaton House offer golfers the perfect European setting for unforgettable breaks.

“This recognition from Small Luxury Hotels of the World is testament to both the genuine Irish and Scottish hospitality on display at both venues.

“Guests at either venue will enjoy wonderful getaways in two truly iconic venues with so many unique offerings to explore.”

Richard Hyde, chief operating officer, Small Luxury Hotels of the World added: “Dunluce Lodge and Seaton House guests enjoy genuine and intimate luxury in both hotels.