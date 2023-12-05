Northern Ireland’s largest commercial property consultancy announces new home at The Kelvin
Northern Ireland’s largest commercial property consultancy Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) has announced that its Belfast headquarters has relocated to new offices in the city centre.
Previously based at Clarence House on May Street, LSH has relocated its 80-strong team to a new 7,000 sq ft Grade A office space in The Kelvin building in Belfast city centre.
The Kelvin, which was recently refurbished, is a modern, purpose-built office space located on College Square East. The £1million investment has enabled LSH to provide open plan offices to include collaborative meeting spaces and multiple private meeting rooms all benefitting from state-of-the-art technology.
Neil McShane, managing director of Lambert Smith Hampton in Ireland, said: “At Lambert Smith Hampton we have expertise across all property disciplines and this year we have seen our team continue to grow, with six new hires and several team members achieving promotions.
“As our business continues to grow and evolve, we felt it was time to move to a building that better supports the way our teams now work. Our move to The Kelvin has allowed us to design our office space to provide a collaborative, innovative, and inspiring space for our team as well as bring all of our staff onto one floor.
“We’re confident that the move to the new offices will support our wider plans for the future, enabling us to take advantage of new opportunities and provide a great platform for the team to continue to provide excellent service to our clients.”