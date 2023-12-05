Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) has announced that its Belfast headquarters has relocated to new offices in the city centre following £1million investment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland’s largest commercial property consultancy Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) has announced that its Belfast headquarters has relocated to new offices in the city centre.

Previously based at Clarence House on May Street, LSH has relocated its 80-strong team to a new 7,000 sq ft Grade A office space in The Kelvin building in Belfast city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kelvin, which was recently refurbished, is a modern, purpose-built office space located on College Square East. The £1million investment has enabled LSH to provide open plan offices to include collaborative meeting spaces and multiple private meeting rooms all benefitting from state-of-the-art technology.

Lambert Smith Hampton senior management team pictured at their new office in The Kelvin, Belfast. Pictured are Darren Fitzsimons, Gary Nesbitt, Phillip Smyth, Niki Alderdice, Jonathan Martin, Neil Workman, Douglas Wheeler, with Criona Collins, Neil McShane, Keith Shiells

Neil McShane, managing director of Lambert Smith Hampton in Ireland, said: “At Lambert Smith Hampton we have expertise across all property disciplines and this year we have seen our team continue to grow, with six new hires and several team members achieving promotions.

“As our business continues to grow and evolve, we felt it was time to move to a building that better supports the way our teams now work. Our move to The Kelvin has allowed us to design our office space to provide a collaborative, innovative, and inspiring space for our team as well as bring all of our staff onto one floor.