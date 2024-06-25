Northern Ireland’s largest commercial real estate agency appoints new manager to strength ESG and sustainability
Northern Ireland’s largest commercial real estate agency Lambert Smith Hampton has strengthened its ESG and sustainability offering by appointing Jessica Hoey to the position of ESG and sustainability manager.
Jessica’s role will focus on helping clients integrate environmental, social and economic goals into their strategies, operations and culture. Jessica will develop, implement and monitor sustainability policies, programs and initiatives that align with the client’s mission and values.
Neil McShane, managing director of LSH Ireland, said: “With ESG and sustainability already important considerations are likely to increase in importance in the future of the built environment, we’re excited to have Jessica joining us to provide her expertise to our clients.
“Jessica had been working with LSH on a consultancy basis and has made a big impact with our clients, helping them to define and deliver on their ESG objectives. We are delighted that she has now accepted a permanent position and will now be able to offer this service to more clients as interest in ESG grows.”
Jessica Hoey, ESG and sustainability manager at LSH Ireland, added: “My goal is to introduce clients to a more sustainable and eco-friendly future. I’m looking forward to being able to leverage my knowledge in ESG and sustainability to implement new practices that will not only benefit the environment but also contribute to the long-term success of clients in achieving their objectives.”
With a degree in business management, Jessica has also obtained a diploma in ESG enabling her to become well-versed in the principles and practices of sustainable development. Additionally, she is a Fitwel ambassador, promoting health and well-being in the built environment, and a BREEAM associate, ensuring high standards of environmental performance in buildings.
