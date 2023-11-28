Five Andras Hotels have attained the prestigious Green Tourism silver certification – the equivalent of 1,000 bedrooms now accredited

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland’s largest hotel group, Andras Hotels, is delighted to announce that five of its hotels have attained silver accreditation through the Green Tourism programme.

Green Tourism promotes greener ways for businesses and organisations to operate. The awards certification programme recognises the commitment of tourism businesses which are actively working to become more sustainable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Green Tourism are thrilled to share a new report, co-authored by Visit Belfast and the Global Destination Sustainability Movement (GDS-Movement), that documents Belfast’s sustainable tourism success story and offers key learnings for any destination.

Vicky Green, associate director of Andras House, said: “Sustainability is at the forefront of our daily conversations with our team, our guests and stakeholders. It has been fantastic to watch the enthusiasm of the team grow. Holiday Inn guests now enjoy fresh vegetables and herbs form their garden whilst Hampton by Hilton are creating an outdoor staff wellness area.”

The Andras Hotels portfolio includes the Crowne Plaza at Shaws Bridge Belfast, Holiday Inn Belfast City Centre, Holiday Inn Express Belfast City, Hampton by Hilton Belfast City and two Ibis Hotels in the city. The inclusion of the 1,000 bedrooms of Andras Hotels to the Green Tourism programme means that 75% of hotel bedrooms in Belfast are now accredited.

Jac Callan, senior manager sustainability and impact from Visit Belfast, explained: “The team at Andras House Group have shown incredible commitment to sustainability over the past two years. Not content with simply gaining accreditation last year, they have continued to raise the bar and increase their sustainable practices across the whole of the Group, which has resulted in their richly deserved silver accreditations.

Northern Ireland’s largest hotel group, Andras Hotels, is delighted to announce that five of its hotels within the portfolio have attained silver accreditation through the Green Tourism programme. Pictured are Julie Armouet, Ashutosh Kumar, Vicky Green, Taroon Missry, Aidan Murtagh, Jac Cullan, Stephen Sellers and Rebecca Tyagi

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know visitors are increasingly looking for green and sustainable hotels and Andras House group has worked hard to meet this growing expectation. Their ambition aligns with the city-vision to be a leading sustainable destination of the future and having their support will help us attract new visitors to Belfast.”

Green Tourism awards are acknowledged worldwide as an indicator of good environmentally friendly practice and are a great way of progressing on a green journey as well as acting as a hallmark of ‘green quality’, attracting custom from increasing numbers of eco-minded visitors. Their technical experts offer practical advice and lots of support – this means that saving energy and changing dated and unsustainable ways of doing things can be much more straightforward.