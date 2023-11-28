Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council become the first Council in Northern Ireland to sign the ‘Share the Road to Zero’ pledge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Almost 25,000 companies and individuals have signed a pledge to stop all road deaths in Northern Ireland.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, in partnership with the DfI, has become the first Council in Northern Ireland to sign the ‘Share the Road to Zero’ initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Council, which has one of the major transport corridors through the area, has joined a growing list of local subscribers who have signed the huge road safety community programme as part of this months ‘Road Safety Week’.

With a population of 142,492 and 65,000 vehicles passing through each day on the M2, the Council has expressed their committed to road safety and is encouraging others to sign the pledge.

When people make the pledge they receive a weekly email which gives them road safety tips and advice.

Signing the pledge, mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Mark Cooper, said: “Now is the time for us all to take stock of our responsibilities as road users, think about the consequences of our actions, and be mindful of others using the roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am signing the pledge on behalf of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, committing to act in the safest possible way on our roads every day, and I encourage others, both organisations and individuals, to do the same.”

Councillor Matthew Brady, chairperson of Antrim and Newtownabbey Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), explained: “Road safety consistently ranks in the top four areas of concern for Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP and we deliver a range of initiatives and campaigns each year to raise awareness on this issue.

“We are particularly concerned about the increase in numbers of people killed and seriously injured on our roads this year to date and welcome any further action to promote this essential messaging. I am pleased to be signing the pledge on behalf of Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP.”

Lynda Hurley, head of road safety promotion at the Department for Infrastructure, added: “I welcome this opportunity to work partnership with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council on this very important community initiative. I thank them for signing the ‘Share the Road to Zero’ pledge, and I hope this encourages others to do the same.

Over 450 companies and organisations have signed a pledge to stop all road deaths in Northern Ireland. Pictured are Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Mark Cooper, councillor Matthew Brady, chairperson of Antrim and Newtownabbey Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) and Lynda Hurley, head of road safety promotion at the Department for Infrastructure

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The evidence shows that more than 95% of road traffic collisions where someone is killed or seriously injured are due to human error. This means, deaths and serious injuries on our roads are not an inevitable consequence of using the roads. The majority of collisions can be avoided, resulting in less casualties if we make the right choices when using the roads.