Northern Ireland’s largest independent hotel group is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its management ambassador programme in partnership with the Ulster University and has appointed 12 trainee and assistant managers to take part in the 2024 intake.

The six-month programme by Hastings Hotels is based on the vision and values of Northern Ireland’s leading collection of hotels and gives participants the opportunity to obtain a Level 4 Accredited CPD qualification.

Over the last 10 years, over 50 employees have taken part in the programmes, including three of the current Hastings Hotels’ general managers, Andy McNeill of the Europa Hotel, Scott Weatherup of Ballygally Castle and Sam Denning of Ballygally Castle.

The management ambassador programme enables future managers to engage in a university learning experience, raising their confidence and professionalism.

It aims to deepen the participants’ understanding of the management of customer service and staff teams within the hospitality environment, develops understanding of the role of Key Performance Indicators across all operational areas and facilitates the continuous professional development of key management skills.

It comprises six modules that are delivered over a two-day residential in the University Campus or at a Hastings property.

Dr Nikki McQuillan, programme director for Ulster University and Howard Hastings, managing director of Hastings Hotels are pictured at the launch of the 2024 programme with some of this year’s participants

The six Hastings MAP modules are, key performance indicators for success, brand and image, building team for success, inspiring leadership, delivering service excellence and change management. On successful completion of the programme, future managers deliver a finale presentation to senior management on how the programme has been impactful for Hastings Hotels and their own professional practice.

Rob Rees, group head of people and culture at Hastings Hotels, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating 10 years of the management ambassador programme. It is an initiative that we have continued to invest heavily in and we are proud of the talent that we have supported over the years and the strong career foundations it provides.

"The programme has resulted in 41% of participants being promoted within the group and it has also led to an improved manager retention rate of 77%.”

Dr Nikki McQuillan, programme director for Ulster University, added: “In its 10th successful year, the management ambassador programme in partnership with Ulster University is testimony to the commitment of Hastings Hotels to unlock the potential talent of their people.

Pictured at the launch of the 2024 programme are Howard Hastings, managing director of Hastings Hotels, Dr Nikki McQuillan, programme director for Ulster University and Rob Rees, group head of people & culture at Hastings Hotels with two of this year's participants Rebecca McCallion from the Everglades Hotel and Jasper Lo from the Stormont Hotel

