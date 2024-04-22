Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Allstate Northern Ireland has officially opened its new premises at the Innovation Centre in Londonderry as part a £1.6million investment in the north west over the next five years.

Northern Ireland's largest IT firm moved operations to a new state-of-the-art office occupying the entire third floor in the Catalyst building, where it previously had a portion of the second floor.

The new office, on the banks of the Foyle near the city centre, is a modern, bright and high-spec open plan space, with the highest quality finishes to elevate the employee experience.

The ribbon was cut on April 17 by Allstate NI vice president and managing director Stephen McKeown and Derry City & Strabane deputy mayor Cllr Jason Barr. Attendees enjoyed live music and took part in a Diya lighting ceremony.

Speaking at the official opening, Allstate NI managing director Stephen McKeown, said: “The opening of these new premises marks not only Allstate’s commitment to Northern Ireland, but also the ambitious talent pool in the north west.

“Allstate is operating in the region as a key Digital Centre of Excellence for our parent insurance company and our employees here are at the forefront of delivering world class digital products and customer experiences.

Derry City & Strabane District Deputy Mayor Cllr Jason Barr and Allstate NI managing director Stephen McKeown officially opening the new Allstate NI office at the Innovation Centre, Catalyst Building in Londonderry

“Today marks the culmination of a lot of hard work, dedication and vision to ensure that Allstate NI is leading the way when it comes to creating new avenues for collaboration, creativity, and success.