The Grand Opera House Trust has announced that Janette Jones has been appointed chair of the organisation, assuming the role from Colin Loughran who had served for the last seven years.

A former PwC tax partner in Belfast who also led the firm’s private business practice in the region, Janette has been a Board member of the Grand Opera House since 2015. She previously chaired both the audit & risk and planning & finance committees and was appointed deputy chair in 2023 before being elected chair in 2024.

Welcoming Janette’s appointment, Ian Wilson, chief executive of the Grand Opera House, said: “I am delighted that Janette has assumed the role of chair and look forward to working with her as we continue to present an ambitious performance programme, supported by an efficient and sustainable organisation.

“As a former deputy chair and member of the Theatre’s planning & finance committee, Janette’s thorough knowledge of the Grand Opera House will be of huge benefit as we build upon our position as Northern Ireland’s premier theatre and one of the most successful theatres in the UK and Ireland.”

Janette responded to her appointment: “I would like to thank Colin Loughran for his leadership of the Trust during the past seven years, and in particular for working with our chief executive, Ian Wilson, as they together realised the spectacular restoration of the Grand Opera House in 2020/2021.

“The Grand Opera House has been transformed in recent years because of the restoration and an ambitious and appealing performance programme, which is testament to the strong leadership of Ian and the Theatre’s entire management team.

Pictured at the Grand Opera House are new chair Janette Jones and Ian Wilson, chief executive

