With its headquarters in Newry, Kukoon, which is operated by brother and sister, Paul and Clare Vallely, began life selling clearance items online and has now grown to become Ireland’s largest rugs retailer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland's largest rug retailer has announced a partnership with EZ Living Interiors that sees Kukoon rugs available in its 21 store locations.

The two family-owned firms have united so customers can now shop for their favourite rugs in-store, including their exclusive Jacqueline Rooney and Renuu Collections. It means for the first time Kukoon customers will be able to feel the quality of the products in-store before purchasing their dream rug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With its headquarters in Newry, Kukoon, which is operated by brother and sister, Paul and Clare Vallely, began life selling clearance items online and has now grown to become Ireland’s largest rugs retailer.

Northern Ireland's largest rug retailer has announced a partnership with EZ Living Interiors that sees Kukoon rugs available in its 21 store locations. Pictured is the Kukoon team

Clare said: “We know some people like to hold and feel something before they buy it, now with our partnership with EZ Living Interiors they can do just that.

“It will provide us with a physical presence in the Irish market and offer our Irish customers the chance to experience our well-made, stylish and affordable rugs in person.

“From the end of September a selection of our rugs will be in all 21 EZ Living Interiors stores across the island of Ireland. We love collaborating with people at the top of their game and this agreement is something we are very excited about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Kukoon we have collaborated with some very exciting artists and designers such as Jacqueline Rooney and we are excited to bring these ranges to customers throughout Ireland. You won’t find our in-house exclusive ranges anywhere else.”

With its headquarters in Newry, Kukoon, which is operated by brother and sister, Paul and Clare Vallely, began life selling clearance items online and has now grown to become Ireland’s largest rugs retailer

Irish artist, Jacqueline Rooney, whose work is inspired by breathtaking natural beauty around her Rostrevor home on the shores of Carlingford Lough, has created a bespoke series of designs which Kukoon have transformed into beautiful rugs.

Kukoon is also planning to take the knowledge it has amassed over almost two decades of online trading and launch its own e-commerce training academy.