The Belfast deal will deliver ‘overnight’ growth of 58% to RBCA with 1,000 clients added to their portfolio

Belfast-based chartered accountancy firm RBCA has joined with fellow chartered accountants, Johnston Graham.

The deal will see RBCA’s portfolio grow by 58% by adding a further 1,000 clients, whilst its team footprint is also expanding to support the newly transitioned business.

RBCA is a prominent independent practice providing a full service across Northern Ireland. Under the RBCA brand, the merged team will operate from the existing RBCA premises on Belfast’s Linenhall Street.

Founded in 2010 by entrepreneur and seasoned consultant Ross Boyd, RBCA has since established itself as a leading challenger firm in the local market by providing strategic independent advice and bespoke financial solutions focused on driving future growth and ensuring long-term success – crucial as Northern Ireland’s owner-managed businesses continue to navigate a challenging economic climate. Specialist audit roles have seen considerable growth in demand in recent years.

Ross Boyd, said: “This is a significant moment for our businesses. It has enabled two local firms to consolidate resources and expertise and strengthen our offering to customers as a result. The enhanced RBCA entity will benefit from the reputation Johnston Graham has established over 21 years, and we are proud to be in the position to adopt its clients and provide them enhanced services through our talent, knowledge and innovation.

“RBCA is primed for long-term success. We are geared towards growth and our continued investment in technology and team will support our client mix with un-paralleled local sectoral knowledge.”

RBCA was an early adopter of a digital-first approach, and this continued commitment will support the seamless integration of new clients as a result of the merger. RBCA has been a paperless business since 2010 and became the first account practice in Belfast to adopt Xero in 2011. Its recent £50k investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI) will ensure the team can focus on clients’ needs by retaining the capacity to remain strategic, analytical, and consultative.

In the last five years, RBCA has delivered double digit growth year-on-year, resulting in a 25 per cent increase in headcount between 2022 and 2024, and leading to the strategic investment in the business’s current offices in the heart of Belfast city centre.

Founded by David Knox and Elaine Mulholland, Belfast’s Johnston Graham has been in operation since 2003.

David Knox, director at Johnston Graham, explained: “We are delighted to merge with RBCA, a firm that has a proven track record in providing advisory services, as well as auditing and tax services. From the beginning of our conversations, it was clear that Ross prioritises the same values as Johnston Graham and has a clear vision for the long-term success of the business, demonstrated by a continued investment in the team, and the digital infrastructure to ensure that clients receive a truly valuable service that supports their businesses to remain profitable.”

RBCA has also set a leading example in gender diversity, having achieved and maintained a 50:50 male to female split since 2010. This commitment is also reflected at senior level with 50 per cent of senior roles held by females, compared to an average of 20 per cent industry wide.

Ross added: “Talent and growth are entirely correlated. We recognise how important it is to be progressive and invest in human capital. After all, businesses that prioritise diversity, inclusion, and flexibility, are proven to have higher talent retention and better outcomes for clients. This is becoming clearer not only post-pandemic, but also as Gen Z, now aged up to 26, are becoming more present in the workforce, accounting for 27 percent by 2025.