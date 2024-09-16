Major £20million investment in health care expansion at three homes in Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland’s fastest growing care home provider Healthcare Ireland is to expand its service with major building works scheduled for completion in two homes over the next eight weeks.
Construction will also start on a major new multi-service home in the former Loughshore hotel in Carrickfergus before the end of this month.
The addition of new bedrooms and a conservatory at Bannview House Care Home in Banbridge and the extension at Blair House Care Home in Newtownards will open before the end of October with a total of over 13 new beds across the two sites. The conversion of the Loughshore hotel will lead to the provision of 121 new beds and is due to complete before the end of 2025.
Healthcare Ireland is making an overall investment of £20 million in the three homes.
The continued roll out of new health care provision underpins the commitment of Healthcare Ireland to the delivery of quality residential care, delivered in partnership with the Health & Social Care Trusts across Northern Ireland.
Healthcare Ireland chief executive Gilbert Yates says the company will continue to invest in health care provision.
He explained: “The addition of our bed provision in Newtownards and Banbridge will meet the demand for several categories of care which exist in the Southern and South Eastern Trust areas. The care provided includes general nursing care, general residential care, dementia nursing care, and dementia residential care.
“In Banbridge and in Newtownards, as with all of our homes, we are dedicated to providing exceptional care and support tailored to the needs of our residents and delivered by a staff team that is dedicated and committed to our residents.”
Construction work will begin in the coming weeks on the Loughshore Hotel in Carrickfergus which will reopen as a state of the art 121 bed care home before the end of 2025.
“Our Loughshore care home will be a major addition to the care home sector in the Northern Trust area. This is an exciting and challenging project, transforming what was a well-established hotel into a desirable and high-quality care home. When opened Loughshore will be a flagship home in the Healthcare Ireland portfolio. With our projects in Banbridge, Newtownards and Carrickfergus we are cementing our position as the leading healthcare provider in Northern Ireland.”
