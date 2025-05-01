Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

‘Busy sports calendar for the summer’: Sportslocker to open on Saturday at The Boulevard, creating eight jobs in the local area

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland’s leading outlet destination, The Boulevard, has today announced the arrival of sporting goods outlet, Sportslocker, opening on Saturday, May 3, creating eight jobs in the local area.

Joining an already strong roster of sports and leisurewear brands including Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, Asics and Castore, Sportslocker will take a 1,300sq ft unit, where it will boast a range of sports replica, such as Oracle Red Bull Racing apparel with up to 70% off everything instore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement follows what has been a very successful trading period for the Lotus Property owned scheme, with sales hitting a +8% increase and footfall climbing by +38% against Easter fortnight last year. The scheme hosted a throng of Easter events across the period including a pop-up from local homeware and accessories brand, Cohen & Co, following its previous visit to the scheme at the end of last year for Black Friday.

Earlier this month, the scheme welcomed Northern Ireland leading cosmetic brand, BPerfect, taking a 2,231 sq ft unit to operate its first ever outlet store with up to 90% off RRP across the brand’s iconic core ranges and seasonal bundles. The Boulevard continues to be the top choice for many brands ‘firsts’, signaling retailer confidence in the scheme.

Chris Nelmes, retail director at The Boulevard, explained: “As we look to the rest of the year, there is immense excitement for welcoming new and existing customers to The Boulevard. The addition of Sportslocker will further strengthen our sports and leisure offering ahead of what will be a busy sports calendar for the summer, with The Open Championship just around the corner.

“The Boulevard has been going from strength to strength so far this year, and with the recent uptick in sales and footfall over Easter, the scheme continues to hold strong against the nationwide downturn. We are delighted to welcome Sportslocker to the scheme and look forward to welcoming the new tenants we have on the horizon, including Hollywood Bowl later this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland’s leading outlet destination, The Boulevard, has today announced the arrival of sporting goods outlet, Sportslocker

Asset Manager at Lotus Property, Paul McCann, commented on the scheme’s recent success: “The retail mix at The Boulevard is currently the strongest it has ever been and it’s wonderful to see strong interest turning into signings at the scheme.”

“We are pleased to see that recently joined tenants, BPerfect and French Connection, are thriving in their new home and we wish Sportslocker the same success once they open at The Boulevard.”