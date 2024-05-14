Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The award winning ice cream brand launches products in a further 120 Sainsbury’s stores thanks to an expansion of its partnership

Coleraine-based firm Morelli’s Ice Cream has announced its award-winning products will be available to customers across Great Britain thanks to an expansion of its partnership with Sainsbury’s.

The announcement follows the launch of Morelli’s partnership with Sainsbury’s in autumn 2023, which saw Morelli’s products stocked in freezers in all Sainsbury’s Northern Ireland stores.

The developing partnership will see a further 120 Sainsbury’s stores stocking the Morelli’s Ice Cream 950ml take home tubs, which are available in two flavours – Double Cream Vanilla and Honeycomb.

“The Morelli’s team is so excited to make this announcement and continue our partnership with Sainsbury’s as we further our expansion into Great Britain,” said Daniela Morelli, sales and marketing director at Morelli’s Ice Cream.

“Sainsbury’s is one of retail’s most iconic names and we are pleased to continue developing our relationship with the team as we grow the distribution and availability of Morelli’s Ice Cream across the UK and Ireland.”

Morelli’s Ice Cream take home tubs are now available in over 120 Sainsbury’s stores in Great Britain including Crayford, Milton Keynes and Preston.

