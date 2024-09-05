Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland’s newest five-star hotel is set to bring more than 60 jobs to the Causeway Coast when it opens early next year.

The hotel’s operators, Valor Hospitality Partners, have confirmed Dunluce Lodge, which overlooks the fourth fairway of the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club, will generate a huge boost for the local economy.

With five managerial roles currently advertised, Valor Hospitality Partners are seeking another 60 people to join the team at what promises to be the definitive five-star experience on the Causeway Coast.

Stephen Meldrum, general manager, Dunluce Lodge, said: “As the opening of Dunluce Lodge draws ever closer, we are excited to be assembling a wonderful team.

“Working at this five-star venue on the Causeway Coast offers a unique chance to be a part of something truly special and to work alongside the amazing people at Valor Hospitality.

“We will be offering a variety of roles, some of which will allow members of the local community an exciting opportunity to start their hospitality career path. Everyone working at Dunluce Lodge will play a crucial role in creating memorable experiences for our guests.”

Dunluce Lodge is operated by the global full-service hotel management company, Valor Hospitality Partners, in partnership with the US based Links Collection.