Belfast's Cathedral Quarter has a new jewel in its crown with the grand opening of The Foundry, creating 40 jobs

Belfast's vibrant Cathedral Quarter has a new jewel in its crown with the grand opening of The Foundry.

Situated at 10-16 Hill Street, on the historic site of the original Harp Bar, this sophisticated venue honours its roots, Foundry Street being the former name of the location, while ushering in a new era of hospitality.

The Foundry represents a significant investment by the Ducales Group, bringing a multi-million-pound boost to the area and creating 40 new jobs. The establishment features a 350-capacity bar and restaurant, and 20 boutique hotel rooms across two floors.

Belfast's vibrant Cathedral Quarter has a new jewel in its crown with the grand opening of The Foundry. Pictured is Joseph Crangle, bar supervisor with Jim Crawford-Smyth, general manager of The Foundry

The Foundry is poised to revolutionise hospitality in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter, offering an inviting retreat for both locals and visitors. With its meticulous design and unparalleled offerings, The Foundry is poised to become a landmark destination in Belfast, promising an exceptional blend of heritage and modern luxury.

The Ducales Group, the business owners behind The Foundry, enlisted Gordon Devenney, principal of O’Donnell O’Neill Design’s Belfast studios, to craft the building’s interiors. To ensure the venue is visually striking, they also collaborated with renowned commercial street artist Visual Waste.

Gordon said: “We aimed to create something truly unique for the Cathedral Quarter, blending its rich history with a modern yet timeless design. Seeing this vision materialise has been incredibly rewarding. The Foundry is set to stand out as a distinctive venue in Belfast, unlike any other.”

Jim Crawford-Smyth, general manager of The Foundry, continued: "After months of meticulous planning, we are thrilled to finally open our doors. We can't wait to change the game in the Cathedral Quarter's hospitality scene.

"The Foundry is not just about reinventing this historic site; it's about challenging traditional boutique hotel concepts and capturing the vibrant social energy of Belfast's city centre. We aim to offer a sophisticated yet relaxed hangout space with exceptional food and drinks, setting a new standard for hospitality in the area."

The Foundry will be managed by renowned third-party operator RBH Hospitality Management.

David Hart, CEO of RBH Hospitality Management, added: "We are delighted to finally open The Foundry's doors to the public. This unique hotel represents an exciting addition to our portfolio and we are eager to embrace the opportunities this distinctive boutique property offers and look forward to making it a vibrant part of the city's hospitality scene.

"Our continued collaboration with Ducales Capital is key to our success, and we are excited to work together once again to maximise the hotel's potential."