One of six pastry chefs from Dublin, Kilkenny and Galway shortlisted, Siriporn Notman from The Ivy in Belfast will now take part in an exciting finale at DNA ‘Pastry Unwrapped’ to win a trip to Dubai

A senior chef de Partie with The Ivy restaurant in Belfast has made it through to the finals of the Irish Pâtisserie Championship.

Siriporn Notman is one of six pastry chefs from Dublin, Kilkenny and Galway shortlisted to take part in an exciting finale at DNA ‘Pastry Unwrapped’ - the highly anticipated industry conference set for May 27 at TU Dublin’s Grangegorman campus.

Organised by Odaios Foods, Ireland’s leading foodservice and fine foods supplier, and sponsored by Valrhona Chocolate, the finalists will compete live at the conference, creating a plant-based café gourmandise dessert, a plated restaurant-style dessert, and a stunning chocolate showpiece.

The champion will benefit from an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai, where they will have the opportunity to refine their pastry skills in the L’École Valrhona, alongside some of the world’s top pastry chefs - bringing back invaluable expertise to Ireland.

The finalists recently benefited from a chocolate masterclass with head chefs and chocolatiers Cyril Borie and Erik Van Der Veken of Odaios Foods Co-Lab Training Academy.

Cyril Borie, co-lab manager, highlighted the importance of the competition: “The Irish Pâtisserie Championship is a platform for emerging talent to showcase their skills at the highest level. We want to support all the finalists to set a high standard, to raise the bar and push the boundaries of pastry creativity.

"We would like to see Ireland compete on an international stage and gain recognition for innovative creative desserts. We are excited for the finalists to present their desserts at Pastry Unwrapped, where the world’s most celebrated chefs will be present.”

Attracting some of the world’s most respected pastry chefs, including Colombian French food educator Charles Michel, renowned American pastry chef Kriss Harvey, innovative plant-based pastry chef and chocolatier, Marike Van Beurden, and French pâtisserie chef Johanna Le Pape, the Pastry Unwrapped industry gathering is expected to attract Irish and international chefs, food enthusiasts and leaders.

With a focus on balancing indulgence with sustainability, attendees will gain insights into new pastry techniques, reducing the carbon footprint of desserts, plant-based innovations, and how Ireland can position itself as a leader in modern pâtisserie.

Jason O’Brien, co-founder and director of Odaios Foods, explained: “With the ‘Pastry Unwrapped’ conference and the Irish Pâtisserie Championship, education is at the core. We are creating a space where pastry chefs can learn, compete, and innovate.