Northern Ireland hospitality and event bar catering company, Nightcap Event Group has launched a new venture aimed at enhancing the food offerings at some of Belfast's most popular pubs.

The newly opened Apex Hospitality will provide catering services to McHughs, The Thirsty Goat, Kitchen Bar, and Hell Cat Maggies, marking a significant step forward for the company’s expansion in the local hospitality scene.

The new initiative, launched by Declan Holmes – son of TV presenter Eamonn Holmes – comes in partnership with the Downey Group. Since February, Apex Hospitality has overseen the food operations at these prominent Belfast venues, ensuring they continue to serve high-quality, homely food.

Nightcap announces new catering venture with Apex Hospitality catering for some of Downey Group's pubs which include McHughs, The Thirsty Goat, The Kitchen Bar and Hell Cat Maggies.

Experienced chef, Darren Currie has taken up the mantle of executive chef and has overseen a team of chefs and kitchen staff to help develop the individual menus. The aim is to create great dining destinations with a focus on hearty, homely food.

Nightcap has retained all 28 members of kitchen staff across the venues.

Chef Darren joined the new venture from The Foxes Den in Newtownards, which Nightcap acquired in 2023 and relaunched last year following a £50,000 investment. The Foxes Den was the first licenced premises that the company took over, marking the first phase of an expansion plan across the Group.

Nightcap announces new catering venture with Apex Hospitality catering for some of Downey Group's pubs which include McHughs, The Thirsty Goat, The Kitchen Bar and Hell Cat Maggies.

This new partnership gives Nightcap the opportunity to further expand its services by catering for some of Belfast’s most well-established bars. Nightcap’s managing director, Declan Holmes said: “We are really excited to be teaming up with the Downey Group and taking over the food offering in four of their most popular bars. Belfast is a fantastic place for a meal out and we are committed to offering tasty, good quality food across each of these establishments.

“With the growing tourist trade, student population, locals and visitors alike who come into the city, it is vital that we can offer great food and drink experiences that are on a par with other busy, contemporary cities. Creating enticing and tasty food to elevate the customer’s overall experience at each venue has been key to crafting the new menus.”

Michèle Downey from the Downey Group, added: “We are delighted to partner with Nightcap, and we are confident that the new food menus available in each of the bars will complement the great drink and entertainment choices that we currently provide. We have been impressed by Declan, Dean and Darren’s dedication and enthusiasm with the menu developments, and we are very much looking forward to working together.”

Nightcap Event Group was established 10 years ago and has since built an enviable reputation in the hospitality industry, initially as a mobile bartending service for private and business clients before expanding into larger events, consultancy services, event management and event organisation, and more recently, a dedicated outdoor catering offering.