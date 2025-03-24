Small Business Fanatics, founded by Belfast serial entrepreneur Jenna Hill, provides a platform for networking, education and practical support for Northern Irish business owners

A new initiative aimed at supporting small business owners across Northern Ireland has been launched, offering a vital network for entrepreneurs navigating the challenges of running and growing their businesses.

Small Business Fanatics, founded by Belfast serial entrepreneur Jenna Hill, provides a platform for networking, education and practical support for Northern Irish business owners.

With the launch of the Small Business Fanatics podcast and an innovative new app, the initiative is set to become a go-to resource for business owners seeking advice, connections and growth opportunities.

Jenna, who has built a reputation for empowering individuals to take control of their financial future through business acquisition, has been making waves in the business acquisition space for some time, acquiring multiple businesses across the last three years.

This year, Jenna will acquire a further four businesses and for the first time is acquiring businesses in the Republic of Ireland. Through her company, FIA Investments, she is educating others on the pathways to ownership of a small business having welcomed over ten students to her Business Buying Blueprint in the last four months.

“Small business owners are the backbone of our economy, yet so many struggle with isolation, burnout and financial uncertainty,” said Jenna. “Small Business Fanatics is designed to give them a support system. A community where they can learn, connect and grow together with fellow business owners and experts across many fields.”

Her approach to business acquisition also reflects this commitment to sustainability and growth in the local economy.

She added: “There are so many incredible businesses here with strong foundations but no clear succession plan. By acquiring and reinvigorating them, we’re not just preserving jobs - we’re opening new doors for entrepreneurs who want to step into business ownership without starting from scratch.”