Kathryn Callaghan Fine Art, a Northern Irish creative gem, is celebrating a decade of artistic excellence with a remarkable collection of 'poured art' prints and original paintings. From her Comber studio, Kathryn's unique artistic approach, involving pouring her homemade inky mix from mid-air onto canvas, combines realism with a semi-abstract quality that exudes energy and life. Her recent project was to supply 200 framed prints to Mount Juliet's Hunters Yard Hotel in Kilkenny (pictured)

From her Comber studio, Kathryn's unique artistic approach, involving pouring her homemade inky mix from mid-air onto canvas, combines realism with a semi-abstract quality that exudes energy and life.

Kathryn's aim is simple but profound: to paint the life you love so that you can bring the feeling home. Her artwork is not just a visual delight, it's an emotional journey. Her paintings and prints have a remarkable ability to resonate with customers, evoking memories and feelings of happy places, people, and cherished times. Each piece captures the essence of these precious moments, making them perfect gifts for loved ones or keepsakes for your own home.

What sets Kathryn's art apart is her distinctive pouring technique, creating a symphony of colours and shapes that tell stories in themselves. With every pour, she captures the vibrancy and spirit of Northern Ireland's landscapes, wildlife, and culture. Her creations are not mere artworks; they are windows to the soul of the region.

She has been the creative force behind artwork now adorning the walls of Kingsbridge Private Hospitals, Bushmills Inn, JN Wine, Mourne Dew Distillery and Microsoft Dublin and her most recent project was to supply 200 framed prints for Mount Juliet’s Hunters Yard Hotel, Kilkenny.

Kathryn Callaghan, the creative force behind this remarkable journey, shared her passion for her unique 'poured art' and her mission.

She explained: "I'm deeply proud to celebrate our 10th birthday with art that is not just visual but emotional. My aim is to paint the life you love, so you can bring the feeling home, and this collection is a testament to that mission."