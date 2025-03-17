The popular Londonderry riverside eatery The Pickled Duck have been picking up the pieces today (Monday) after a window was smashed and access was forced into the eatery ahead of one of the busiest holiday trading days

As a result, The Pickled Duck in Londonderry will remain closed despite it being one of the busiest holiday trading days

Owners of a Northern Ireland café has been left ‘devastated’ after being targeted in an overnight St. Patrick’s Day break-in.

In a heartfelt post shared on social media, the owners told their customers: "Not a happy St. Patrick’s Day for us here on the Quay this morning. We have been broken into. We are devastated.”

As a result, The Pickled Duck will remain closed for the time being, with the team awaiting the conclusion of the police investigation. However, the Greenhaw outlet, which is part of the business, remains open as usual.

The news of the break-in has sparked an outpouring of sympathy from customers and the local community, with over a hundred people expressing their sadness and offering support to the café during this challenging time. The café, known for its scenic location and warm atmosphere, has become a beloved spot for both locals and visitors alike.