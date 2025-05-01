NWP partners with councils to help households get growing for Compost Awareness Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Natural World Products (NWP), Northern Ireland’s leading organics recycling company, is marking International Compost Awareness Week (ICAW) by partnering with local councils to provide householders with free compost.

ICAW runs from 4th – 10th May and aims to raise awareness about the benefits of composting, highlighting its role in combating climate change, improving soil health, and promoting biodiversity.

In collaboration with councils within the arc21 waste management group, NWP will distribute free bags of high-quality, peat-free compost made from household organics collected from across Northern Ireland.

Residents in the participating council areas - Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Belfast City Council, Ards and North Down Borough Council, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council - will have the opportunity to collect their free compost from designated collection points.

(L-R) Sharon McMaster, Community Growing & Outreach Manager at NWP, Niall McMullan, Health & Safety Manager at NWP and Peter Summerton, Chief Operating Officer at NWP announcing that the leading organics recycling company is marking International Compost Awareness Week (ICAW) by partnering with local councils to provide householders with free compost.

Sharon McMaster, Community Growing & Outreach Manager at NWP, emphasised the importance of this initiative: “We are thrilled to once again partner with local councils to provide residents with free, nutrient-rich compost. This initiative not only helps reduce waste but also promotes a circular economy by returning valuable organic matter back to the soil.

“The theme for ICAW 2025, ‘Sustainable Communities Begin with Compost’, perfectly aligns with our mission to support communities in making sustainable choices.”

NWP processes household food and garden waste into high-quality compost, helping to reduce reliance on peat-based products and lower carbon emissions. By participating in this scheme, residents can contribute to healthier soils, improved plant growth, and greater biodiversity.

Peter Summerton, Chief Operating Officer at NWP added: “Compost Awareness Week is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our rich, high-quality compost, created from the organic waste material collected from council areas right across Northern Ireland.

“On behalf of NWP I would like to thank local householders for their commitment to recycling their household organics responsibly, allowing our region to set a standard others aspire to.”

International Compost Awareness Week is the largest and most comprehensive education initiative in the compost industry, celebrated globally to raise awareness of the benefits of composting in all types of communities, from backyard composters to large-scale facilities.