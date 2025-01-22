Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland’s newest five-star hotel, Dunluce Lodge has marked a major milestone as it counts down towards its grand opening in February after contractors officially handed over the luxury property.

Ballymena based building and civil engineering company, Martin & Hamilton Construction commenced work on the hotel, which is based on the Causeway Coast just outside Portrush, in November 2022 with the handover having taken place this week.

With 35 luxury suites, including eight in The Stookan – its private annex for larger groups – Dunluce Lodge will also have a restaurant, wine vault, private dining spaces and a spa for members of the public and residents to enjoy when it opens this February.

Northern Ireland’s newest five-star hotel, Dunluce Lodge has marked a major milestone as it counts down towards its grand opening in February after contractors officially handed over the luxury property. Pictured is Stephen Meldrum, general manager, Dunluce Lodge, David Hamilton, managing director, Martin & Hamilton Construction, Wilma Erskine Director and Brand Ambassador at Dunluce Lodge and Dominic McTague Commercial Director, Martin & Hamilton Construction

The hotel, which will provide an unparalleled experience with genuine Irish hospitality, overlooks the fourth fairway at Royal Portrush Golf Club which will host the 153rd Open Championship in July.

From employing 80 staff to working with nearby food, drink and experience providers, the management of Dunluce Lodge has taken great pride in working with the local community and is determined to deepen relationships with producers right along the Causeway Coast.

For example, the stone that makes up the outside barbeque area and that surrounds the fireplace in the hotel’s restaurant has been supplied by Coleraine-based Lamont Stone.

Other Northern Ireland suppliers employed in the fit out of the hotel include Royal Warrant-holder Ulster Carpets and the Carrickfergus-based Abbey Upholstery.

Stephen Meldrum, general manager, Dunluce Lodge, said: “We have worked in close collaboration with the team at Martin & Hamilton and we have been very impressed by their professional approach to the project.

“Their eye for detail and commitment to sourcing the finest materials available matched our own high standards during the construction process. The team shared our vision for meticulously creating a truly impeccable five-star hotel where every detail has been carefully considered.

“As Dunluce Lodge began to emerge from behind the scaffolding, we knew it was going to be a building which exudes charm and provides our valued guests with the perfect location to immerse in the breath-taking beauty of the Causeway Coast.

“Now the hotel has officially been handed over we can continue to fine tune our preparations for welcoming guests and providing truly unique and memorable experiences.”

David Hamilton, managing director, Martin & Hamilton Construction, added: “As a local construction company, it was a privilege to work on Dunluce Lodge. This hotel will be the jewel in the crown of the Causeway Coast and it’s a special feeling to know we played a central role in its delivery.

“Working with Valor Hospitality has been a great experience with real collaboration between ourselves and the client team benefiting the finished project in so many ways.