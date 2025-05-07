Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy lighthouse on one of the finest sites along the Northern Ireland coastline

This lighthouse offers uninterrupted panoramic sea views and is one of the finest properties for sale in Northern Ireland.

This amazing property which offers unrivalled panoramic views across the Atlantic Ocean and beyond to The Scottish Isles.

The impressive three-storey dwelling is accessed via a basalt stone pillared entrance with electric iron gates, and approached via a short sweeping driveway, leading to an abundance of parking to the southern elevation.

See it here on Propertypal

The Lighthouse, Rock Castle, Portstewart, BT55 7PB

The Lighthouse, Rock Castle, Portstewart, BT55 7PB Photo: PROPERTYPAL

The Lighthouse, Rock Castle, Portstewart, BT55 7PB

The Lighthouse, Rock Castle, Portstewart, BT55 7PB Photo: PROPERTYPAL

The Lighthouse, Rock Castle, Portstewart, BT55 7PB

The Lighthouse, Rock Castle, Portstewart, BT55 7PB Photo: PROPERTYPAL

The Lighthouse, Rock Castle, Portstewart, BT55 7PB

The Lighthouse, Rock Castle, Portstewart, BT55 7PB Photo: PROPERTYPAL

