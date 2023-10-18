The 146-bedroom ETAP Hotel on Dublin Road represents a strong opportunity at ‘an exciting time for the Belfast hotel sector’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Belfast's biggest budget hotels has gone on the market for more than £7.175million.

The 146-bedroom ETAP Hotel on Dublin Road is let to Accor UK Business & Leisure Hotels Limited, part of AccorInvest, one of the world’s leading hoteliers operating in 27 countries with over 760 hotels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin Elliott, senior director at selling agents CBRE Northern Ireland said the sale presented a strong opportunity at “an exciting time for the Belfast hotel sector”.

“It has been a good year for the hotel industry in Northern Ireland with occupancy levels rebounding to those last experienced in 2019 and average room rates continuing to perform at record highs,” he said.

“By May 2023, the revenue per available room in Belfast was up 52% against the same period during 2019 showcasing the growth in this sector.

“With a number of other new schemes announced in recent months, it is clear there is room and an appetite for further growth.

The ETAP Hotel in Belfast has been offered for sale, seeking offer of more than £7.175 million

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Situated at the very heart of the city centre, this hotel represents an opportunity to purchase a property that is already let to a globally recognised brand and is situated within a well-established and vibrant commercial and leisure district.

“Within walking distance of Belfast’s main bus and train stations, city centre core and the central business district, the hotel has proved exceptionally popular with external and domestic tourists as well as business travellers in the decade since it opened.”