Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The new owners of Urban HQ are Justin Quirk an experienced entrepreneur and property developer and investor and entrepreneur Conall Humston

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Belfast’s leading and most exclusive flexible workspaces Urban HQ has new owners.

Justin Quirk and Conall Humston aim to bring a fresh vision that promises to enhance its mission of fostering innovation and collaboration within the local business community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the new ownership, Urban HQ aims to reinforce its offerings and strengthen its commitment to providing an inclusive, dynamic environment for its current and future members.

It will be business as usual as the new owners have expressed their confidence in the wealth of experience within the Urban HQ team.

Justin and Conall are dedicated to building on the success of the brand while supporting the continuation of innovative programmes and services.

Justin Quirk is an experienced entrepreneur and property developer. Currently, he owns Wilton House Serviced Apartments in Belfast, offering 5-star self-catering residences. Justin is actively involved in various investments in startups and operational businesses, and holds board member and non-executive director roles, alongside managing multiple property developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland entrepreneurs Justin Quirk and Conall Humston have acquired Urban HQ in Belfast city centre. Urban HQ is a 32,000 sq ft flexible workspace at Eagle Star House on Upper Queen Street which is home to a range of local and international businesses, from the tech and professional services sectors. Pictured is Conall Humston (owner), Donna Daniels (operations director), Jamie McCoubrey (managing director) and Justin Quirk (owner) at Urban HQ

Local investor and entrepreneur, Conall Humston has a diverse business portfolio, primarily in the hospitality sector. Conall has most recently invested in local pizza chain, The Pizza Co., investing in state-of-the-art technology and a complete rebrand of all six stores across Greater Belfast, with plans for future growth across Northern Ireland. Conall holds various non-executive director and board member roles, including The Boatyard Distillery and Tiny Life charity.

Justin Quirk, Urban HQ owner, said: “We are thrilled to be taking the reins at Urban HQ. Our goal is to continue to enhance the Urban HQ member experience and create even more opportunities for collaboration and growth.”

Jamie McCoubrey, Urban HQ managing director, explained: “We are delighted to welcome both Justin and Conall as the new owners of Urban HQ. We have been really encouraged by how well received Urban HQ has been since opening in 2020, with our team on the ground offering the very best service and our building offering a truly design-led approach.