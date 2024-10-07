Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newly opened Amelia Hall has experienced a surge in popularity welcoming over 20,000 customers, prompting the venue to seek additional staff to meet the growing demand

One of Belfast’s newest bars, Amelia Hall, has experienced a surge in popularity as it has welcomed over 20,000 customers, exceeding all expectations since opening just weeks ago, prompting the venue to seek additional staff to meet the growing demand.

To accommodate the high customer footfall and to ensure that they continue to deliver exceptional service, owners of Amelia Hall, the Ringland Group, are actively seeking to expand their team, recruiting for 15 roles, bringing the overall staff count for the Flint Hotel to 95.

To encourage this, Amelia Hall is offering a £500 referral bonus for successful staff referrals. Individuals who successfully refer a new staff member will receive £250 upon the contract signing and an additional £250 after the new employee has completed 12 weeks of employment.

Located in the heart of Belfast city centre, the new beer hall, pizzeria and terrace, Amelia Hall, which opened on Howard Street in early September, has quickly become a beloved destination for both locals and tourists, drawing crowds with its ambient atmosphere, striking interior design, and vibrant food and drink offering. As well as its uniquely curated selection of craft beers, Amelia Hall also has a wood-fired pizzeria, serving artisan pizzas.

Amelia Hall is just the latest venture of the Ringland Group, who continue to grow its portfolio of successful hospitality venues, including the Flint and 1852 hotels, as well as the popular bar-restaurants Town Square, Southside Social & Lucky Duck. Amelia Hall has already created over £1 million worth of jobs in the local hospitality sector, with a wide range of roles filled, from chefs to senior bar and restaurant managers, and are now looking to fill several key positions to meet the demands of the bustling new venue.

Available positions are operations manager, venue managers, assistant restaurant managers, duty managers, bar supervisors, bar staff, chefs de partie, pizza chefs and prep chefs.

Peter Ringland, co-founder of the Ringland Group, expressed his excitement about the venue’s success: “The response to Amelia Hall has been just incredible. We are thrilled to see our vision come to life, but the high number of customers has also highlighted the need for more talented individuals to join our team.

"We pride ourselves in our commitment to quality and exceptional customer service, and we invite anyone passionate about hospitality to apply or refer someone who would thrive in our dynamic team. In the creation of additional jobs, the Ringland Group are delighted to be able to make a sizable contribution towards Belfast’s growing hospitality sector and economy.”