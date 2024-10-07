Belfast man appointed as new chief executive officer of Software NI
Software NI has appointed Belfast businessman Neil Hutcheson as its new chief executive officer starting today (Monday).
A not-for-profit body set up in 2022, Software NI is a collective voice for the industry in Northern Ireland.
Mark McCormack, Software NI chair and managing director of firm Aflac in Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to appoint and welcome Neil. Having spent a considerable number of years working with businesses and decision makers, the board and I see Neil as someone with the motivation, ability and experience to help accelerate us towards our vision.
"With proven experience getting into the policy detail and driving strategic goals, Neil is well placed to understand the range of challenges and opportunities within our industry. This will help us to remove blocks, devise solutions and build on what we have achieved to date.”
Earlier in 2024, Software NI set out a vision to more than double the number of people working in software jobs here - from around 22,000 people in the year 2024 to 50,0000 people by the year 2035.
At the same time, the vision seeks to triple the annual contribution the software industry makes to Northern Ireland’s Gross Value Added (GVA) from around £1.7billion to £5billion.
Neil Hutcheson, who moves from the Federation of Small Businesses Northern Ireland (FSB NI) where he was head of policy, explained: “I’m hugely excited to take on the role of chief executive, and thankful for the opportunity. There is no doubt the industry and wider technology ecosystem is buzzing here in NI. Full credit to those who have been building and cultivating for many years, including my sincerest appreciation to outgoing CEO, David Crozier.
“If we are to maximise the software opportunity for people, companies and wider society in NI then as an organisation with industry at its core, Software NI has a key role to play.
"I will focus on listening carefully to members and the wider software community, working with others to take action and create value. That value is in helping to foster the best business operating conditions by tackling the issues members articulate across areas such as education, skills, sales and in future scanning.
“Software is cross-cutting in all of our lives and already identified as a key sector by government. What’s great about the Software NI vision is that it sits firmly alongside the ambitions of our Economy Minister and wider NI Executive in which ‘good jobs’ and a globally competitive, sustainable economy are central.
"If we follow the evidence, work with creativity and speed, the byproduct of our actions will resemble conditions outlined in the Software NI 2035 vision. Many people here stand to benefit."
