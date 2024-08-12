Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Foyleside and Rushmere have been named as Mango’s chosen locations to expand with both stores scheduled to open before the end of the year, creating 17 new jobs

One of Europe’s leading fashion groups, Mango has announced it will open new stores at two of Northern Ireland’s leading retail schemes.

Foyleside in Londonderry and Rushmere, Craigavon have been named as the retailer’s chosen locations to expand its brand presence, with both stores scheduled to open before the end of the year.

The popular retailer will occupy a significant 8,000 sq ft unit at the Londonderry based scheme, Foyleside, creating up to 10 new jobs. The store, which will be located on level three and will feature a stylish selection of female fashion, childrenswear and accessories.

At Craigavon-based destination, Rushmere, Mango will take a prominent 6,718 sq ft unit situated in the main mall. Seven new jobs will be created at the store, which will offer shoppers a wide range of female fashion and accessories.

The two stores will be the first in Northern Ireland to unveil Mango’s New Med concept, reflecting the spirit and freshness of the brand. Combining sustainability and architectural integration, both locations will feature warm tones and neutral interiors, alongside an array of handcrafted and natural materials in line with the Mediterranean-inspired theme.

Speaking on behalf of the landlords of Foyleside and Rushmere, Paul Devlin, said: “We are thrilled to share this exciting new retailer announcements for Foyleside and Rushmere. Mango is a well-regarded brand that delivers a quality fashion offering to a loyal customer base, and we are confident it will be an immensely welcome addition for both schemes and their surrounding catchment areas.

“Since the start of this year, Mango has been advancing its UK expansion objectives, and while there were several site visits conducted across various Northern Ireland locations, the retailer chose Foyleside and Rushmere as their selected locations due to both schemes demonstrating excellent performance metrics, including high footfall and occupancy rates.