Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Expert digital marketing professionals from some of the world’s biggest online brands are jetting into Belfast next month to speak at The DM Conference aimed at helping local businesses grow

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Expert digital marketing professionals from some of the world’s biggest online brands are jetting into Belfast in September to speak at an event aimed at helping local businesses to grow.

The DM Conference, in partnership with Ulster University will feature insights from world-renowned companies like LinkedIn and Shopify.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DM Conference: “Content and Commerce – Strategies for Success” promises to explore the synergistic relationship between content creation and commerce, providing practical tips and insights in a relaxed, partnership-focused environment while in the beautiful surrounds of Ulster University’s state-of-the-art Belfast campus.

Lena Martin, Part Three Digital and Adam McPeake, Hype Factory with Emma Burdett, founder of the DM Sessions and DM Conference

This year’s DM Conference, on Friday, September 20, will also feature talks from digital marketing industry experts from companies like Rise at Seven, Part Three Digital and many more.

The event will be hosted by Emma Burdett, Belfast-based digital marketing consultant and part-time lecturer at Ulster University.

In 2022, Emma began hosting monthly meet-ups at Banana Block in East Belfast to build a network of professionals from digital industries who could upskill and learn together. The DM Sessions has welcomed over 500 marketers to its events in the last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma said: “Building on the great success and positive feedback of our last DM Conference, we are thrilled to be hosting another day of learning and inspiration from incredible speakers. We will be welcoming world-leaders in their fields to share their expert knowledge and experience along with pragmatic tips they’ve picked up along the way.

“We have a 1,000-strong membership of the DM Sessions and we are eager to broaden our reach even further. Ulster University is the perfect place to do just that. Through this conference we want to delve deeper together into how content and commerce can effectively drive each other.”

Catrin Rhys, head of school of communication and media, reaffirmed her support: "Following the resounding success of our inaugural conference, Ulster University is excited to continue our collaboration with Emma and the DM Sessions. Our partnership exemplifies Ulster’s commitment to fostering innovation through industry collaboration.”

She added: “Hosting this event at our state-of-the-art Belfast campus allows us to keep nurturing the ties between our academic community and leading digital experts. As an alumna of our Postgraduate programme in Digital Media Communication and Leadership, Emma’s remarkable journey and expertise offer invaluable insights and inspire our students and professionals in the fields of marketing and communication.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DM Conference is poised to be a key event for marketing and communication professionals and students, offering unique opportunities to engage with seasoned experts and explore the dynamic interplay between content and commerce.