Plans for new wing at 19th century Northern Ireland school set for green light
Plans for "the most significant development" of a Belfast grammar school's campus in "living memory" are set to move forward after being recommended for approval.
The Royal Belfast Academical Institution, which opened in 1814, is seeking permission for a new South Wing which will secure the school’s future on its current site.
Plans include a multi-purpose dining hall, 15 general classrooms, a drama suite and a 25m swimming pool. Also envisaged are a board room suite, living accommodation for the school steward, a new small extension to the Soane Building and the development of landscaped zones.
The redevelopment would involve the demolition of existing school infrastructure that is not fit for purpose, including the dining hall, swimming pool and W-Block.
Two third party objection has been received, including one to the full application and one to the Conservation Area Consent, expressing concerns about the height of the building and other matters.
However, the application has been recommended for approval ahead of a planning meeting this week.
According to a report to be studied at that meeting, the principle of the proposed use is acceptable and the proposal would improve the school’s facilities and educational environment.
The height, scale, form and design of the proposed extension to the Soane building and new South Block are considered to be in keeping with the main school building and campus, while it is also felt that the proposal would respect the special architectural and historic qualities of the listed building and its setting.
It is recommended that planning permission, listed building consent and Conservation Area Consent are granted subject to conditions.
