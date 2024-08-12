Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The scheme at The Royal Belfast Academical Institution, which opened in 1814, represents most significant development in ‘living memory’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for "the most significant development" of a Belfast grammar school's campus in "living memory" are set to move forward after being recommended for approval.

The Royal Belfast Academical Institution, which opened in 1814, is seeking permission for a new South Wing which will secure the school’s future on its current site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans include a multi-purpose dining hall, 15 general classrooms, a drama suite and a 25m swimming pool. Also envisaged are a board room suite, living accommodation for the school steward, a new small extension to the Soane Building and the development of landscaped zones.

Plans for a new wing at The Royal Belfast Academical Institution have been recommended for approval. The institution, which opened in 1814, is seeking permission for a new South Wing which will secure the school’s future on its current site. (Image credit: RBAI)

The redevelopment would involve the demolition of existing school infrastructure that is not fit for purpose, including the dining hall, swimming pool and W-Block.

Two third party objection has been received, including one to the full application and one to the Conservation Area Consent, expressing concerns about the height of the building and other matters.

However, the application has been recommended for approval ahead of a planning meeting this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to a report to be studied at that meeting, the principle of the proposed use is acceptable and the proposal would improve the school’s facilities and educational environment.

The height, scale, form and design of the proposed extension to the Soane building and new South Block are considered to be in keeping with the main school building and campus, while it is also felt that the proposal would respect the special architectural and historic qualities of the listed building and its setting.

It is recommended that planning permission, listed building consent and Conservation Area Consent are granted subject to conditions.