"They will be exceptional stewards of our company’s rich history and bring great value to the local property market.”

Bradley NI, owned and managed by chartered surveyor Garrett O’Hare, has acquired James Wilson & Son, the Newcastle-based property firm established over 100 years ago

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Northern Ireland’s fastest growing commercial and residential property agencies has acquired one of the longest running property firms in south Down and established its fourth regional office.

Bradley NI, owned and managed by chartered surveyor Garrett O’Hare, has acquired James Wilson & Son, the Newcastle-based property firm established over 100 years ago in 1914.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deal represents the third major acquisition by Bradley NI since 2017 and adds a fourth office to the agency’s growing branch network, which includes three existing branches in Newry, Warrenpoint and Belfast.

It follows the opening of the agency’s Belfast office which was established to service Bradley NI’s growing base of commercial property clients. In recent months, the business has also been fielding valuation and professional services instructions in ROI and GB.

Alongside continuing to provide expert residential sales and lettings support, as a chartered surveying firm Bradley NI will also expand the range of professional services offered by the new Newcastle branch to include valuations, property management, development consultancy and commercial property advisory.

The new office will be led by branch manager Noeleen McAlinden who joins the existing James Wilson & Son team who are retained as part of the acquisition, adding three new staff members to the Bradley NI team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Northern Ireland’s fastest growing commercial and residential property agencies has acquired one of the longest running property firms in south Down and established its fourth regional office. Pictured are Bradley NI managing director Garrett O’Hare, Newcastle branch manager Noeleen McAlinden, and head of agency Aoidin O'Connor

Garrett O’Hare, managing director of Bradley NI, said: “This is an exciting development for Bradley NI. It represents a major step forward as we significantly extend our presence across south Down.

"It’s also an important development for the property market in the local area. James Wilson & Son has been a firm fixture of the Newcastle community for over a century now, a legacy we’re very proud to continue and one we look forward to building upon further as we grow our range of professional services across both the commercial and residential markets.”

William Wilson added: “There is real synergy between our two businesses and we share very similar values, particularly our community focus. This gives me great confidence that Garrett and the team at Bradley NI will continue to deliver positively for our existing clients as well as the wider community.

Bradley NI managing director Garrett O’Hare pictured with William Wilson of James Wilson & Son

"They will be exceptional stewards of our company’s rich history and bring great value to the local property market.”