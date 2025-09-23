One of only 14 organisations in Northern Ireland to receive the prestigious Platinum Investors in People Accreditation, the accolade celebrates Henderson Foodservice’s commitment to people-first culture and business excellence

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland's leading food group Henderson Foodservice has become the latest company to achieve the highly prestigious Platinum Investors in People accreditation.

It is the second company in Henderson Group’s portfolio to be awarded the Platinum status, following on from Henderson Retail in 2024. Henderson Wholesale achieved Gold accreditation in 2023, and Henderson Group Property announced their Gold accreditation earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investors in People Platinum accreditation reflects a culture of exceptional people management and is the highest accolade that can be achieved against the Investors in People Framework. It is only awarded to organisations that have demonstrated the very highest levels of people management practice aligned to strategy, ethos and values.

Just 7% of organisations globally have achieved Platinum accreditation, and Henderson Foodservice is the 14th company in Northern Ireland to do so. Investors in People operates in over 75 countries around the world.

Cathal Geoghegan, managing director of Henderson Foodservice says this is a recognition that has been driven by their team supporting each other and doing their best to make work better: “Not only is it fantastic to be recognised as a great place to work by a globally respected community interest company, but this exercise helps us engage with our team, understand what drives them and how we can work towards our ambitious goals together.

“I am hugely proud of our company that is made up of people who are aligned with our values and are helping to shape our vision in line with the entire Group. We have had yet another fantastic year of growth throughout the business, award-winning success and major milestones that would not be possible without the talent and drive of our people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland's leading food group Henderson Foodservice has become the latest company to achieve the highly prestigious Platinum Investors in People accreditation. Pictured is Henderson Foodservice managing director, Cathal Geohegan with Henderson Group HR director, Kathy Simpson

Kathy Simpson, human resources director at Henderson Group echoed Mr Geoghegan’s words, explained: “To add another of our companies to the small section of businesses in the UK that has achieved Platinum Investors in People status is an incredible achievement. It is yet another reminder of what makes The Henderson Group one of the best places to work in Northern Ireland, one that cares deeply about our people and is only successful due to the commitment they demonstrate on a daily basis.”

Henderson Foodservice is made up of a team of 527 and is a leading supplier to over 4,500 customers across the island of Ireland. In 2024, the company posted sales growth of 10.8% on the previous year, largely thanks to their new and exclusive contracts with suppliers including K&G McAtamney Wholesale Meats, Premier Wholesale Produce and Koffmann’s / The Food Heroes.

The company also developed the Barista Bar brand of retail coffee-to-go, which celebrates 10 years in business this year. The brand now has over 800 Barista Bar units in 620 retail sites across the UK.

This summer, the company supplied over 20,000 locally sourced products to The Open caterer, Absolute Taste, delivering the taste of local hospitality for the biggest sporting event in Northern Ireland’s calendar. Henderson Foodservice’s five-star service provided premium meat products from K&G McAtamney Wholesale Meats, alongside a range of local artisan breads, cheeses, condiments, charcuterie, fresh produce and more from over 25 suppliers across the island of Ireland. Eight dedicated drivers and lorries delivered 155 pallets and 275 cages, to feed thousands of golf fans and players across seven days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad