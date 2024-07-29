One of the leading insurance service providers in the UK, Markerstudy Group has announced plans to acquire Belfast-based Hughes Insurance, subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions

One of the leading insurance service providers in the UK, Markerstudy Group has announced plans to acquire Belfast-based Hughes Insurance, subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions.

With the brokers’ strong presence in Northern Ireland, the move is a sign of Markerstudy’s commitment to the region.

Established nearly 50 years ago, Hughes Insurance looks over 85,000 customers across the motor, home, van, travel and commercial insurance sector and is set to join the Markerstudy Distribution division.

Kevin Spencer, Markerstudy Group chief executive, said: “Markerstudy and Hughes Insurance have traded together for many years and worked closely on numerous initiatives. We’re committed to the Northern Ireland market and are looking forward to welcoming their team and supporting their aspirations to deliver growth and innovation to enhance their customer offering.

Comment from Bernie McHugh Sonner, Hughes Insurance Acting CEO, added: “Joining the Markerstudy Group marks a new and exciting chapter for Hughes Insurance and our valued customers.