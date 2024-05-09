One of UK’s leading manufacturers of construction products officially opens new Northern Ireland headquarters
One of the UK and Ireland’s leading manufacturers of construction products has officially opened its new headquarters in Cookstown.
The Keystone Group will welcome 400 leading figures from UK and Ireland’s construction sector to Northern Ireland to celebrate the opening of Cookstown HQ at a 35th-anniversary gala hosted by Patrick Kielty tonight in Titanic Belfast.
With an annual turnover of over £300million, the Keystone Group has evolved from a solo steel lintel manufacturing operation started by former building control officer Sean Coyle in 1989, into a leading and innovative manufacturer of construction products.
The Group’s newly expanded headquarters at Ballyreagh Industrial Estate has been designed with staff wellbeing as a key focus. It also offers purpose-built space designed to encourage greater collaboration and innovation. The opening also marks another significant milestone for the Keystone Group with the recent appointment of its 2,000th member of staff.
Attendees included many of the 400 leading figures from the UK and Ireland’s construction and manufacturing sectors who have been brought to Northern Ireland by the Keystone Group. They were given a behind-the-scenes look at Keystone’s innovative factory premises in Cookstown, where cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices have propelled the company to the forefront of the construction manufacturing sector. Later this evening, they will enjoy a celebratory 35th anniversary gala event in Titanic Belfast, hosted by popular broadcaster, Patrick Kielty.
Sean Coyle, founder of the Keystone Group, said: “Thirty-five years on from its beginning, the Keystone Group now operates from 27 locations across the UK, Ireland, Poland, and the Netherlands. We have chosen to make this investment in our Cookstown headquarters, however, as a signal of our continuing commitment to the people of Mid-Ulster and to ensuring economic growth and prosperity for the region and Northern Ireland as a whole.
“We are also delighted today to be bringing 400 of the UK and Ireland’s leading construction industry figures to Belfast and Cookstown to celebrate our 35th anniversary with us. As well as being an occasion to thank our customers and partners, it will be a tremendous opportunity to network, share insights, and foster further growth and collaborations.
“From 1989 to today our focus has always been on providing customers with innovative products to meet their needs, along with unrivalled customer service, and we will continue to emphasise those aspects of our business in the decades ahead. We may be a bigger company now, but we are still a family business and we’d like to keep it like that.”
The Keystone Group also showcased its newest acquisition, Showersave Ltd as part of the official opening. Part of the Group’s continued drive to deliver innovation and sustainability in the construction and manufacturing sectors, the innovative waste water heat recovery system was recently awarded Best Services Product at The Housebuilder Products Awards.
Owen Coyle, divisional chief executive, explained: “To date, we have over 110 patents across the Keystone Group, and our commitment to innovation means we will continue to deliver the products our customers need before they know they need them. Whether it’s thatched roofs in the Netherlands, homes in Tyrone, or the skylines of New York, we’re confident Keystone Group products will continue to be used to enhance the performance and aesthetics of buildings around the world across the next four decades and beyond.”
Thanking Keystone’s staff and customers, Sean Og Coyle, chief commercial officer for Keystone Group, added: "Our journey to becoming an international company with 2,000 staff, and over 1,500,000 sq ft of manufacturing and warehouse space, is down to the hard work and dedication of our team as well as the support of our partners and customers. As we officially open our new headquarters, we remain committed to investing in the future workforce through our Keyskills initiative which enables our Further Education Colleges to offer apprenticeships, traineeships, and welding programmes, and to support our staff so they continue to enjoy their work at Keystone and are equipped to reach their full potential.”
