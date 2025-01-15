Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the first burger bars in the area, ‘The Wimpy’ was the brainchild of local couple Willie and Mona Herald who had a vision to bring the American food fad to the north coast borough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A much loved family-owned Northern Ireland sandwich shop and café has closed its doors after serving customers for over six decades.

Herald’s at 22, an iconic family-run eatery, originally opened its doors in Coleraine town centre in 1964 as the world-famous Wimpy Bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the first burger bars in the area, ‘The Wimpy’ was the brainchild of local couple Willie and Mona Herald who had a vision to bring the American food fad to the north coast borough.

Daughter, Paula O’Kane, who has run Herald’s for over 30-years, expressed her bittersweet news of the closure on social media, reflecting on the café’s deep connection with the community.

She also expressed her pride in the family business and the loyal customer base, calling regulars ‘friends rather than customers’ and thanking the dedicated staff who have supported the business over the years.

She posted: “In 1964 my parents Mona and Willie Herald opened the cafe as a Wimpy Bar. It was a huge leap of faith for them, as burgers were just being introduced. So it is with mixed emotions that the cafe will close after 60 years of serving Coleraine community and visitors to the north coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much loved family-owned Northern Ireland sandwich shop and café Heralds at 22 has closed its doors after serving customers for over six decades

“I feel proud and privileged to have been part of 22 for many years. We have got to know our regulars, who have been like friends rather than customers and it will be strange not to see them each day. The backbone of any business, is of course the staff, and I want to thank the best team for all their hard work and loyalty over the years.”

The café’s closure on December 28 marks the end of an era, however Paula hinted at ‘a new venture’ which will begin this year ‘when The Orchard opens the doors again and I wish Glenn and Adam all the best.’