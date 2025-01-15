Opening as the first local Wimpy Bar in 1964, Northern Ireland family-run café closes after six decades of serving the community
A much loved family-owned Northern Ireland sandwich shop and café has closed its doors after serving customers for over six decades.
Herald’s at 22, an iconic family-run eatery, originally opened its doors in Coleraine town centre in 1964 as the world-famous Wimpy Bar.
One of the first burger bars in the area, ‘The Wimpy’ was the brainchild of local couple Willie and Mona Herald who had a vision to bring the American food fad to the north coast borough.
Daughter, Paula O’Kane, who has run Herald’s for over 30-years, expressed her bittersweet news of the closure on social media, reflecting on the café’s deep connection with the community.
She also expressed her pride in the family business and the loyal customer base, calling regulars ‘friends rather than customers’ and thanking the dedicated staff who have supported the business over the years.
She posted: “In 1964 my parents Mona and Willie Herald opened the cafe as a Wimpy Bar. It was a huge leap of faith for them, as burgers were just being introduced. So it is with mixed emotions that the cafe will close after 60 years of serving Coleraine community and visitors to the north coast.
“I feel proud and privileged to have been part of 22 for many years. We have got to know our regulars, who have been like friends rather than customers and it will be strange not to see them each day. The backbone of any business, is of course the staff, and I want to thank the best team for all their hard work and loyalty over the years.”
The café’s closure on December 28 marks the end of an era, however Paula hinted at ‘a new venture’ which will begin this year ‘when The Orchard opens the doors again and I wish Glenn and Adam all the best.’
Following the announcement, customers and friends expressed they sadness, memories as well as wishing Paula a happy retirement.
