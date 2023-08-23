A few months ago, I returned to Australia after many years in Belfast as head of the School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at Queen’s University Belfast.

I was glad one of my parting gifts to Northern Ireland was to have played a role in bringing the International Conference on Composite Materials 2023 (ICCM23) to Belfast in partnership with Tourism Northern Ireland, Visit Belfast, Queen’s University Belfast and ICC Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a huge privilege to chair the conference and welcome so many of the industry’s leading figures to the city. This was the 23rd ICCM conference but the first time it was held on the island of Ireland. Since 1975, this conference, which focuses on the science and engineering of composite materials and structures, has been hosted in North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Africa.

This year a five-day programme of more than 800 presentations attracted over 1,100 global delegates from academia, research institutes and industry from over 57 countries.

Our conference benefited from Conference Financial Support which is available to not-for profit organisations at £50 per delegate – an incentive that was certainly part of our decision making, as was the fact Queen’s University Belfast supported in underwriting the event.

But Northern Ireland’s undeniably rich heritage in engineering was our main attraction to Belfast, and I’m glad this was widely recognised by peers and event sponsors alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city’s engineering pedigree is exceptional. Belfast was the birthplace of Lord Kelvin, the inventor of the Kelvin Scale, and home to John Boyd Dunlop, the man behind the pneumatic tyre. Belfast was a global powerhouse of the Industrial Revolution becoming Ireland’s pre- eminent industrial city where the RMS Titanic was built in what was then the world’s largest shipyard.

It’s also home to the oldest production aircraft manufacturer in the world, Short Brothers, which was founded in 1908, purchased by Bombardier in 1989, and acquired by Spirit AeroSystems in 2020.

Today, Belfast is a vibrant, modern city with a solid high-value manufacturing base and an enhanced entrepreneurial spirit. The goal of ICCM is to provide a platform for industry to exchange knowledge and information on the latest developments in the field. It also serves as a forum where early career researchers have the opportunity to hear from, and engage with, leading academic and personnel in the field – crucial interactions that may even define the future of the industry.

Advanced (man-made) composite materials have been around for several decades and are increasingly utilised in various industries notably aerospace, elite motorsports, luxury automobiles, wind energy, marine, and sporting equipment. There’s been astounding headway in the scientific and engineering facets of these composites, but one issue we determined to address in Belfast was how we strike a balance between continued advancements and environmental stewardship. I’m pleased, with this being such a pertinent and immediate challenge that we chose ICC Belfast – a host that takes its own environmental credentials so seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast’s only purpose-built conference centre, it is a Green Meeting accredited venue – an accreditation that wasn’t lost on our delegates and

23rd International Conference on Composite Materials (ICCM23) delivered approx. £1.7 million to the economy with delegates booking hotels and enjoying our bars and restaurants. Belfast was chosen to host the conference for the first time this year as a result of its unrivalled engineering and manufacturing heritage, with many delegates visiting companies such as Spirit AeroSystems and Artemis Technologies as part of the event programme (SYNC IMAGING)

I’m hopeful the progress we made together in Belfast results in more consistent and positive action across our industry.

ICCM delegates will remember Belfast as a catalyst for change with many breakthroughs made and ideas discussed, not least by the technical tours we took to Spirit AeroSystems, Artemis Technologies, the Northern Ireland Advanced Composites and Engineering Centre, and testing labs and research centres at Queen’s University Belfast.