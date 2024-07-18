Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

CBRE Hotels have confirmed their instructions to offer the landmark City of Armagh Hotel for sale

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CBRE Hotels have confirmed their instructions to offer the landmark City of Armagh Hotel for sale.

The hotel will be launched to the market at the end of July with a guide price of £9million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel is offered for sale on the instructions of the owners who have developed a superb business and an opportunity to further increase trade in an unrivalled trading location of this historic city.

CBRE Hotels have confirmed their instructions to offer the landmark City of Armagh Hotel for sale. The hotel will be launched to the market at the end of July with a guide price of £9million

Paul Collins, head of hotels, CBRE Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be appointed to offer Armagh City Hotel for sale. This highly profitable hotel and conference business is an exceptional opportunity to acquire a thriving business in the heart of the historic city with excellent future development potential.”

The Armagh City Hotel is a modern upscale very well invested 103-bedroom hotel boasting excellent views of the historic city. The hotel offers numerous food and beverage options with five separate outlets. The hotel also provides extensive conference and banqueting accommodation, with the largest facility in Northern Ireland attached to a hotel, offering a capacity of up to 1,200 delegates.

Extensive leisure facilities are provided within the hotel including a fully equipped gym and fitness studios, with an excellent outside membership of approximately 650. The hotel also offers an extensive car park with 365 spaces.

CBRE Hotels have confirmed their instructions to offer the landmark City of Armagh Hotel for sale. The hotel will be launched to the market at the end of July with a guide price of £9million

Investment Highlights:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superb city centre property, strategically located with very limited immediate competition

The hotel benefits from extensive recent investment and soon to be upgraded from 3 star to 4 star status

Excellent mix of business with a tremendous range of facilities to appeal to a wide range of customers

CBRE Hotels have confirmed their instructions to offer the landmark City of Armagh Hotel for sale. The hotel will be launched to the market at the end of July with a guide price of £9million

Extensive site with considerable development potential and positive planning precedence on the site